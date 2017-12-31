December 31, 2017

Eagles-Cowboys inactives, with analysis

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
123117BrandonGraham Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Graham will not be chasing Dak Prescott around today.

On Friday, Doug Pederson said that his starters would play in a meaningless Week 17 game against the Dallas Cowboys, so as not to have a three-week gap in which they got some live game action. Still, there are some banged up players who can use some added healing, which makes this week's inactive list worth analyzing.

Here are the Eagles' and Cowboys' inactives:

None

Inactives

• DE Brandon Graham: Graham injured his ankle against the Raiders last Sunday, making it a no-brainer to hold him out until the Birds' first playoff game.

CB Jalen Mills: Mills has been listed on the injury report the last couple of weeks with an bum ankle. Again, with nothing to play for, and with Mills not needed on special teams, it makes sense to sit him for this game.

RB Jay Ajayi: Ajayi has durability concerns, so this makes sense as well. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, LeGarrette Blount stands to earn a significant bonus if he gains 21 yards today.

Let the man get his money.

DE Derek Barnett: Barnett was on the injury report a couple weeks ago with a groin injury, so again, this makes sense.

LB Nigel Bradham: This goes to show what the Eagles think of their linebacker depth.

DT Timmy Jernigan: It's interesting that Jernigan is down, but Fletcher Cox is up.

S Rodney McLeod: Again, like with Jernigan/Cox above, it's interesting that McLeod is down, but Malcolm Jenkins is up. 

Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other

• QB Carson Wentz: The MVP award was going to be given to either Tom Brady or Carson Wentz, so obviously, the loss of Wentz cannot be understated. Nick Foles filled in for Wentz against the Giants and threw four TD passes, followed by a dreadful performance against the Raiders.

• LT Jason Peters: Peters tore his ACL and MCL against the Redskins. Halapoulivaati Vaitai has filled in, and struggled at times.

• LB Jordan Hicks: Hicks wasn't off to his best season this year when he went down with a ruptured Achilles. Still, it was a big loss for the Eagles' defense, as they have had a number of players try to fill in at MLB.

• RB Darren Sproles: Sproles is done for the season with a torn ACL. On the field, Sproles was the Eagles' most well-rounded running back, as he can run inside, run outside, be a weapon in the passing game, and he was easily the team's best back in pass protection. Obviously, because of his small size, however, Sproles has been never been used as a 'workhorse' type of back, but he was typically on the field in the Eagles' most crucial situations. He was also the team's primary punt returner. 

• K Caleb Sturgis: Sturgis was placed on IR with a quad injury suffered Week 1 against the Redskins. He was replaced by Jake Elliott.

None

Inactives

  1. WR Cole Beasley
  2. DE David Irving
  3. DE Benson Mayowa
  4. RB Rod Smith
  5. LB Tre'von Johnson
  6. TE Blake Jarwin 

Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other

OT Tyron Smith: With the Cowboys; season over, they opted to put Smith on IR rather than have him play a meaningless game. With the empty roster spot they were able to sign a guy from their practice squad to the 53-man roster.

CB Orlando Scandrick: Ditto.

• DE Randy Gregory: At one point thought of as a potential top 5 pick, Gregory was selected in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He has more suspensions than sacks.

• DT Stephen Paea: Paea was signed by the Cowboys this offseason, and he started the first four games of the season before retiring because of knee issues.

• DE Charles Tapper: Tapper was a rotational defensive end for the Cowboys. He played in two games, and had one sack.

Follow Jimmy on Twitter: @JimmyKempski.

Like Jimmy on Facebook.

Like the new PhillyVoice Sports page on Facebook.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles inactives

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

First half observations: Eagles 0, Cowboys 0
123117-Nick-Foles-USAToday

Winter

Here are tips to prevent frozen pipes in this cold weather
Cracked_Pipe_Tuleya

Quizzo

Test your pop culture knowledge at these themed trivia nights
The Office

History

Check out these vintage photos of the Mummers Parade in Philly
mummers parade 1982

Photography

2017: PhillyVoice's year in images
Carroll - 2017 Year in Review

Eagles

Mailbag: In order for the Eagles to have success in January, they must ...
122917FletcherCox

Escapes

Limited - Wine and relaxation getaway in Sonoma County

Wine & Relaxation Await in Sonoma Valley: Up to 50% Off
Limited - Hawaiian Cruise by Norwegian Cruise Line

Hawaii Cruise $1429 & up. Choose from 5 Free Offers

 *
Limited - Bermuda getaway

$118 & up -- Island-Wide Bermuda Hotel Sale, up to 50% Off

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.