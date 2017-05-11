Eagles (finally) announce undrafted free agent signings

Nearly two weeks after the conclusion of the 2017 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles have finally announced their undrafted free agent signings. Diehard fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

Here's the list with CBS Sports' prospect rank and NFL.com' Lance Zierlein's grades:

Player CBS rank Zierlein grade Tyler Orlosky, C, West Virginia 95 5.2 Corey Clement, RB, Wisconsin 196 5.2 Charles Walker, DT, Oklahoma 225 5.2 Jerod Evans, QB, Virginia Tech 257 5.2 Winston Craig, DT, Richmond 324 N/A Cameron Johnston, P, Ohio State 376 5.0 Randall Goforth, S, UCLA 402 N/A Greg Ward Jr., WR, Houston 633 4.9 Jomal Wiltz, CB, Iowa State N/A N/A Tre' Sullivan, S, Shepherd N/A N/A





Previous reports suggested that Shepherd TE Billy Brown and Indiana LB Marcus Oliver had agreed to sign with the Eagles, but they do not appear on their list of signees.

As reports of each undrafted free agent signing trickled in, we provided analysis of each player.

