Oklahoma DT Charles Walker is one of the more interesting players among the Eagles' undrafted free agent signings.

May 11, 2017

Eagles (finally) announce undrafted free agent signings

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

Nearly two weeks after the conclusion of the 2017 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles have finally announced their undrafted free agent signings. Diehard fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

Here's the list with CBS Sports' prospect rank and NFL.com' Lance Zierlein's grades:

 PlayerCBS rank Zierlein grade 
Tyler Orlosky, C, West Virginia 95 5.2 
 Corey Clement, RB, Wisconsin196 5.2 
 Charles Walker, DT, Oklahoma225 5.2 
 Jerod Evans, QB, Virginia Tech257 5.2 
 Winston Craig, DT, Richmond324 N/A 
Cameron Johnston, P, Ohio State 376 5.0 
Randall Goforth, S, UCLA 402 N/A 
Greg Ward Jr., WR, Houston 633 4.9 
Jomal Wiltz, CB, Iowa State N/A N/A 
 Tre' Sullivan, S, ShepherdN/A N/A 


Previous reports suggested that Shepherd TE Billy Brown and Indiana LB Marcus Oliver had agreed to sign with the Eagles, but they do not appear on their list of signees.

As reports of each undrafted free agent signing trickled in, we provided analysis of each player. Go here to see out full analysis of the Eagles undrafted free agent signings.

