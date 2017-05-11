Eagles (finally) announce undrafted free agent signings

May 11, 2017
Nearly two weeks after the conclusion of the 2017 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles have finally announced their undrafted free agent signings. Diehard fans can breathe a sigh of relief.
#Eagles have signed 10 undrafted free agents ahead of this weekend's rookie mini-camp. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/NkOGHPA6PY— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 11, 2017
Here's the list with CBS Sports' prospect rank and NFL.com' Lance Zierlein's grades:
|Player
|CBS rank
|Zierlein grade
|Tyler Orlosky, C, West Virginia
|95
|5.2
|Corey Clement, RB, Wisconsin
|196
|5.2
|Charles Walker, DT, Oklahoma
|225
|5.2
|Jerod Evans, QB, Virginia Tech
|257
|5.2
|Winston Craig, DT, Richmond
|324
|N/A
|Cameron Johnston, P, Ohio State
|376
|5.0
|Randall Goforth, S, UCLA
|402
|N/A
|Greg Ward Jr., WR, Houston
|633
|4.9
|Jomal Wiltz, CB, Iowa State
|N/A
|N/A
|Tre' Sullivan, S, Shepherd
|N/A
|N/A
Previous reports suggested that Shepherd TE Billy Brown and Indiana LB Marcus Oliver had agreed to sign with the Eagles, but they do not appear on their list of signees.
As reports of each undrafted free agent signing trickled in, we provided analysis of each player. Go here to see out full analysis of the Eagles undrafted free agent signings.
