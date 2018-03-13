Eagles free agent DT Beau Allen says goodbye to Philadelphia

It appears that Philadelphia Eagles free agent defensive tackle Beau Allen has found another team to play for, as he wrote a goodbye letter to Philly on his Instagram page.

Allen showed that he could be a good player in multiple schemes, playing in a 3-4 under Chip Kelly and Billy Davis, and in a 4-3 under Doug Pederson and Jim Schwartz.

Allen's biggest value was as a run stopper on early downs. To replace him, the Eagles reportedly are set to sign Detroit Lions DT Haloti Ngata.

We'll update when we learn where Allen is heading.

