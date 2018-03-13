March 13, 2018

Eagles free agent DT Beau Allen says goodbye to Philadelphia

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
031318BeauAllen Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Farewell, Honey Beau Beau.

It appears that Philadelphia Eagles free agent defensive tackle Beau Allen has found another team to play for, as he wrote a goodbye letter to Philly on his Instagram page.

Allen showed that he could be a good player in multiple schemes, playing in a 3-4 under Chip Kelly and Billy Davis, and in a 4-3 under Doug Pederson and Jim Schwartz.

Allen's biggest value was as a run stopper on early downs. To replace him, the Eagles reportedly are set to sign Detroit Lions DT Haloti Ngata.

We'll update when we learn where Allen is heading.

MORE ON THE EAGLES: Report: Eagles to lose TE Trey Burton to the Bears | Report: Eagles to sign DT Haloti Ngata | Report: Eagles restructure Lane Johnson's contract, free up significant cap space | Eagles free agency updates: Market for Nigel Bradham set; one less potential Nick Foles suitor

Follow Jimmy on Twitter: @JimmyKempski.

Like Jimmy on Facebook.

Like the new PhillyVoice Sports page on Facebook.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Beau Allen

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles free agency updates: Market for Nigel Bradham set; one less potential Nick Foles suitor
031118NigelBradham

Weather

Will next nor'easter graze Philly (2 inches of snow) or be a direct hit (8 inches)?
Carroll - March nor'easter snow

Eagles

The Q&A ... with Hall of Fame wide receiver (and Vegas showman) Terrell Owens
010218_owens-usat

Performances

Sam Hunt to perform beach concert at Jersey shore this summer
Sam Hunt

Breweries

Bucks County brewery unveiling beer inspired by Jason Kelce's rant
02082018_Jason_Kelce_USAT

Parenting

In praise of godparents: Extending the circle of care around our children
AmyWrightGlenn_Godparents

Escapes

Limited - The Azores

$599 -- Last-Minute Azores: Spring Travel + 5-Star Hotel + Flights
Limited - Coastline in Greece along the Aegan Sea

$2399 -- 10-Night Greece Tour & Aegan Cruise incl. Flights
Limited - Shamwari Safari Giraffes

$3999 -- South Africa: Luxurious Cape Town & Tented Safari w/Air
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.