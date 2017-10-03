Eagles NFL
100317EliManning David Richard/AP

Eli, how many games will the Giants win this year?

October 03, 2017

Eagles gain a game on the entire rest of the NFC East

Eagles NFL Philadelphia Redskins Giants Cowboys NFC East
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

In Week 4 of the NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles gained a game on the entire rest of the NFC East, as they picked up a win over the Chargers, then proceeded to watch the Cowboys, Giants, and Redskins all lose their games.

The last time the Eagles won and the other three NFC East teams lost was back in Week 13, 2014. That week, the Eagles got to 9-3 after manhandling the Cowboys on Thanksgiving, before proceeding to lose their next three games and missing out on the playoffs.

With a quarter of the season in the books, the Eagles now find themselves alone atop the NFC East:

 NFC EastOverall record Division record Conference record 
 Eagles3-1 2-0 2-0 
 Cowboys2-2 1-0 2-1 
 Redskins2-2 0-1 1-1 
 Giants0-4 0-2 0-4 


Here are the NFC East teams' Week 5 opponents, with the point spreads as of midnight, October 3:

  1. Cardinals at Eagles (-6.5)
  2. Chargers at Giants (-3.5)
  3. Packers at Cowboys (-2)
  4. The Redskins have a bye, which they probably didn't love when the schedules came out, but now need after suffering a lot of injuries Monday night. Their list of injuries includes Josh Norman, who will be out for several weeks with a rib injury, as reported by ESPN sideline reporter Lisa Salters (via Jay Gruden) during the Redskins' Monday night telecast.

I'll also reiterate here that the Giants are done.

Follow Jimmy on Twitter: @JimmyKempski.

Like Jimmy on Facebook.

Like the new PhillyVoice Sports page on Facebook.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Reports

04_072017_Stock_Carroll.jpg

Report: Philadelphia is the largest distressed city in the U.S.

Eagles

100217DougPederson

Doug Pederson's offense is carrying Jim Schwartz's defense through time of possession

Mass Shootings

10022017_Las_Vegas_shooting_AP

Philly-area native suddenly in aftermath of mass shooting in Las Vegas

Celebrities

01_070617_KevinHart_Carroll.jpg

Did Kevin Hart name his soon-to-be child after a Philly neighborhood?

Escapes

Limited - Savannah Parks Squares

Fall Deals in Savannah, Save up to 45%

 **
Limited - Kissimmee Florida

FL: Kissimmee Deals Through Fall, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach Fall Hotel Deals, Save up to 60%

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.