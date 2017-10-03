Eagles gain a game on the entire rest of the NFC East

In Week 4 of the NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles gained a game on the entire rest of the NFC East, as they picked up a win over the Chargers, then proceeded to watch the Cowboys, Giants, and Redskins all lose their games.

The last time the Eagles won and the other three NFC East teams lost was back in Week 13, 2014. That week, the Eagles got to 9-3 after manhandling the Cowboys on Thanksgiving, before proceeding to lose their next three games and missing out on the playoffs.

With a quarter of the season in the books, the Eagles now find themselves alone atop the NFC East:

NFC East Overall record Division record Conference record Eagles 3-1 2-0 2-0 Cowboys 2-2 1-0 2-1 Redskins 2-2 0-1 1-1 Giants 0-4 0-2 0-4



Here are the NFC East teams' Week 5 opponents, with the point spreads as of midnight, October 3:

Cardinals at Eagles (-6.5)

Chargers at Giants (-3.5)

Packers at Cowboys (-2)

The Redskins have a bye, which they probably didn't love when the schedules came out, but now need after suffering a lot of injuries Monday night. Their list of injuries includes Josh Norman, who will be out for several weeks with a rib injury, as reported by ESPN sideline reporter Lisa Salters (via Jay Gruden) during the Redskins' Monday night telecast.



I'll also reiterate here that the Giants are done.

