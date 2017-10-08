Eagles gain ground on entire NFC East, again

Last Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles gained a game on the entire rest of the NFC East, as they picked up a win over the Los Angeles Chargers, then proceeded to watch the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, and Washington Redskins all lose their games.

The last time prior to last that the Eagles won and the other three NFC East teams lost was back in Week 13, 2014. That week, the Eagles got to 9-3 after manhandling the Cowboys on Thanksgiving, before proceeding to lose their next three games and missing out on the playoffs.



This week, once again, the Eagles gained ground on the entire rest of the NFC East, as they win, while the Cowboys lost to the Green Bay Packers and the Giants lost at home to the previously winless Chargers. The Redskins were on their bye week, so they only fell a half game to the Eagles this week.

With five weeks of the season in the books, the Eagles now find themselves alone atop the NFC East, with some breathing room:

NFC East Overall record Division record Conference record Eagles 4-1 2-0 3-0 Redskins 2-2 0-1 1-1 Cowboys 2-3 1-0 2-2 Giants 0-5 0-2 0-4





Here are the NFC East teams' Week 6 opponents:

Eagles (4-1) at Panthers (4-1)

49ers (0-5) at Redskins (2-2) Giants (0-5) at Broncos (3-1) The Cowboys (2-3) have their bye Week 6, so they'll have plenty of time to think about their two-game losing streak.

Since 1990, according to this chart from fivethirtyeight.com, 77 percent of teams starting 4-1 made the playoffs.

