Eagles NFL
100817ZekeElliott Ron Jenkins/AP

"Dear God, please let us win a game soon. Also, it would be nice if I could get away with that whole domestic abuse situation. Love, Zeke. Amen."

October 08, 2017

Eagles gain ground on entire NFC East, again

Eagles NFL Philadelphia Redskins Giants Cowboys NFC East
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

Last Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles gained a game on the entire rest of the NFC East, as they picked up a win over the Los Angeles Chargers, then proceeded to watch the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, and Washington Redskins all lose their games.

The last time prior to last that the Eagles won and the other three NFC East teams lost was back in Week 13, 2014. That week, the Eagles got to 9-3 after manhandling the Cowboys on Thanksgiving, before proceeding to lose their next three games and missing out on the playoffs.

This week, once again, the Eagles gained ground on the entire rest of the NFC East, as they win, while the Cowboys lost to the Green Bay Packers and the Giants lost at home to the previously winless Chargers. The Redskins were on their bye week, so they only fell a half game to the Eagles this week.

With five weeks of the season in the books, the Eagles now find themselves alone atop the NFC East, with some breathing room:

 NFC EastOverall record Division record Conference record 
 Eagles4-1 2-0 3-0 
 Redskins2-2 0-1 1-1 
 Cowboys2-3 1-0 2-2 
 Giants0-5 0-2 0-4 


Here are the NFC East teams' Week 6 opponents:

  1. Eagles (4-1) at Panthers (4-1)
  2. 49ers (0-5) at Redskins (2-2)
  3. Giants (0-5) at Broncos (3-1)
  4. The Cowboys (2-3) have their bye Week 6, so they'll have plenty of time to think about their two-game losing streak.

Since 1990, according to this chart from fivethirtyeight.com, 77 percent of teams starting 4-1 made the playoffs.

Follow Jimmy on Twitter: @JimmyKempski.

Like Jimmy on Facebook.

Like the new PhillyVoice Sports page on Facebook.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

100817NelsonAgholor

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Cardinals game

Politics

Pence

Twitter slams Pence for bailing on NFL game after players kneel in protest

SNL

040416_Phanatic_AP

After the president's Puerto Rico visit, ‘SNL’ compares Trump to the Phillie Phanatic

Art

Port_Richmond_Raccoon_Mural

Philly now has a mural of raccoon eating a soft pretzel

Escapes

Limited - Kissimmee Florida

FL: Kissimmee Deals Through Fall, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Savannah Parks Squares

Fall Deals in Savannah, Save up to 45%

 **
Limited - Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach Fall Hotel Deals, Save up to 60%

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.