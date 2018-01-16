January 16, 2018

Eagles get another familiar referee assignment for NFC Championship Game vs. Vikings

By Jimmy Kempski
The NFL's Conference Championship referee assignments are in, according to FootballZebras.com, and the Philadelphia Eagles' matchup with the Minnesota Vikings will be officiated by the one and only Ed Hochuli.

Over the years, Hochuli has presided over a slew of memorable Eagles games, including the 4th and 1 "They stopped them again!" game, 4th and 26, the air guitar game, Nick Foles' seven-TD game, and the Snow Bowl. Since 1999 (the cutoff in which Pro-Football-Reference.com began tracking officials' games), Hochuli has officiated 18 Eagles games. The Eagles are 11-7 in those games, listed here: 

• January 7, 2001 (playoffs): Eagles 10, Giants 20

• December 21, 2002: Eagles 27, Cowboys 3

• October 5, 2003: Eagles 27, Redskins 25

• January 11, 2004 (playoffs): Eagles 20, Packers 17

• October 3, 2004: Eagles 19, Bears 9

• November 15, 2004: Eagles 49, Cowboys 21

• October 29, 2006: Eagles 6, Jaguars 13

• October 21, 2007: Eagles 16, Bears 19

• October 6, 2009: Eagles 34, Falcons 7

• January 9, 2010 (playoffs): Eagles 14, Cowboys 34

• October 24, 2010: Eagles 19, Titans 37

• December 23, 2012: Eagles 20, Redskins 27

• November 3, 2013: Eagles 49, Raiders 20

• December 8, 2013: Eagles 34, Lions 20

• September 28, 2014: Eagles 21, 49ers 26

• November 8, 2015: Eagles 33, Cowboys 27

• December 13, 2015: Eagles 23, Bills 20

• October 23, 2017: Eagles 34, Redskins 24

The Vikings are 12-11 in Hochuli-officiated games during that same span.

Hochuli's crews are known for throwing a lot of flags, but at least it's not Pete Morelli.

Jimmy Kempski
