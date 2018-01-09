Eagles get a familiar referee assignment

NFL referee assignments are out, and it will be a familiar crew for the Philadelphia Eagles' matchup against the Atlanta Falcons this Saturday. The Eagles and Falcons drew Bill Vinovich, according to FootballZebras.com. So at least it's not Pete Morelli, right?

All-time, the Eagles are 2-6 in Vinovich-officiated games, including their loss to the New Orleans Saints in their last playoff appearance after the 2013 season. Those eight Vinovich games are as follows:

October 9, 2005: Cowboys 33, Eagles 10

October 15, 2006: Saints 27, Eagles 24

October 14, 2012: Eagles 23, Lions 26

January 4, 2014 (playoffs): Eagles 24, Saints 26

October 5, 2014: Eagles 34, Rams 28

December 7, 2014: Eagles 14, Seahawks 24

November 6, 2016: Giants 28, Eagles 23

November 19, 2017: Cowboys 9, Eagles 37



The Falcons are 8-3 all-time in Vinovich-officiated games, including their NFC Championship Game win over the Green Bay Packers last season.

Yes, I'm fully aware that posting an article on the Eagles' referee assignment is borderline dumb, but hey, it's the playoffs.

Follow Jimmy on Twitter: @JimmyKempski.

Like Jimmy on Facebook.

Like the new PhillyVoice Sports page on Facebook.