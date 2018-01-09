January 09, 2018

Eagles get a familiar referee assignment

By Jimmy Kempski
Vinovich!

NFL referee assignments are out, and it will be a familiar crew for the Philadelphia Eagles' matchup against the Atlanta Falcons this Saturday. The Eagles and Falcons drew Bill Vinovich, according to FootballZebras.com. So at least it's not Pete Morelli, right?

All-time, the Eagles are 2-6 in Vinovich-officiated games, including their loss to the New Orleans Saints in their last playoff appearance after the 2013 season. Those eight Vinovich games are as follows:

  1. October 9, 2005: Cowboys 33, Eagles 10
  2. October 15, 2006: Saints 27, Eagles 24
  3. October 14, 2012: Eagles 23, Lions 26
  4. January 4, 2014 (playoffs): Eagles 24, Saints 26
  5. October 5, 2014: Eagles 34, Rams 28
  6. December 7, 2014: Eagles 14, Seahawks 24
  7. November 6, 2016: Giants 28, Eagles 23
  8. November 19, 2017: Cowboys 9, Eagles 37

The Falcons are 8-3 all-time in Vinovich-officiated games, including their NFC Championship Game win over the Green Bay Packers last season.

Yes, I'm fully aware that posting an article on the Eagles' referee assignment is borderline dumb, but hey, it's the playoffs.

Jimmy Kempski
