Eagles NFC Championship Game playoff ticket sales info

The Philadelphia Eagles are headed to the NFC Championship Game against the winner of the Minnesota Vikings-New Orleans Saints game on Sunday. The team announced that a limited number of tickets will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, January 16 at 10 AM ET.

Per a press release from the team:

Tickets can only be purchased online at www.Ticketmaster.com or by calling Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000. General ticket prices range from $170 to $255 and standing room only tickets are $135. There is a four ticket limit per household and all tickets will be available on a first come, first served basis. The Eagles will host the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, January 21 at 6:40 PM ET. The game will be televised on FOX.

You can buy your underdog masks here.

Follow Jimmy on Twitter: @JimmyKempski.

Like Jimmy on Facebook.

Like the new PhillyVoice Sports page on Facebook.