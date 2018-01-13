January 13, 2018

Eagles NFC Championship Game playoff ticket sales info

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
011318LincolnFinancialField Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

Lincoln Financial Field

The Philadelphia Eagles are headed to the NFC Championship Game against the winner of the Minnesota Vikings-New Orleans Saints game on Sunday. The team announced that a limited number of tickets will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, January 16 at 10 AM ET.

Per a press release from the team:

Tickets can only be purchased online at www.Ticketmaster.com or by calling Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000. General ticket prices range from $170 to $255 and standing room only tickets are $135. There is a four ticket limit per household and all tickets will be available on a first come, first served basis.

The Eagles will host the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, January 21 at 6:40 PM ET. The game will be televised on FOX.

You can buy your underdog masks here.

