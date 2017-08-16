NFL Eagles
August 16, 2017

Eagles player calls out Jason Whitlock for mocking athletes' social activism: 'You are so lame'

By Daniel Craig
A Philadelphia Eagles player isn't pleased with loudmouth sports pundit Jason Whitlock mocking athletes for participating in social activism.

In a teaser for his Fox Sports 1 show "Speak For Yourself," which Whitlock co-hosts with Colin Cowherd, he sarcastically announced on Tuesday the launch of a segment that follows athletes who stage protests or demonstrations on the field, like Colin Kaepernick, who has become the face of the issue.

RELATED: Malcolm Jenkins: Colin Kaepernick’s message will live on despite apparent blackball

In the teaser, Whitlock insinuated that athletes don't know what they're talking about. You can watch it below:

Wide receiver Torrey Smith, who joined the Eagles as a free agent this offseason, was having none of Whitlock's attempted parody. On Twitter, he called the host "so lame" for suggesting athletes "aren't knowledgeable" about issues. Whitlock responded by saying he wasn't insinuating and that athletes "don't know what they don't know," which Smith countered by saying that you don't need to be a political expert to learn about the nation's problems.

Smith wasn't the only player to call out Whitlock. Former Eagle Emmanuel Acho called Whitlock's video "nonsense."

Whitlock has been very critical of athletes who use their platform to speak out on social issues, particularly Kaepernick, whom he accused of only trying to draw attention to himself with his decision to kneel during the national anthem last year to protest racial injustice.

Smith, on the other hand, is on the other side of the coin. He called Kaepernick a "legend," recently saying the quarterback “pushed race and social issues to the front and inspired more folks to say and do something."

