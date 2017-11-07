Eagles NFL
110817CoreyClement Matt Rourke/AP

Corey Clement has been a nice undrafted find for the Eagles.

November 07, 2017

Eagles RB Corey Clement nominated for NFL Rookie of the Week

Eagles NFL Philadelphia Corey Clement
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

After a three-touchdown performance against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Philadelphia Eagles running back Corey Clement was nominated for Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week.

The nominees are as follows:

• Corey Clement, Eagles: Clement carried 12 times for 51 yards and 2 TDs, and he caught one pass for a 15-yard TD.

• Evan Engram, Giants: Engram had 4 catches for 70 yards and a TD in the Giants' embarrassing blowout loss to the Rams.

• Adoree Jackson, Titans: Jackson had 8 tackles and a pass breakup in the Titans' win over the Ravens. I'm not seeing why he'd be nominated here, unless there just weren't many good rookie performances Week 9.

• Alvin Kamara, Saints: Kamara had 10 rushes for 68 yards and a touchdown to go along with 6 receptions for 84 yards and a TD.

• Christian McCaffrey, Panthers: McCaffrey had 15 carries for 66 yards and a touchdown, as well as 5 catches for 28 yards.

On the season, Clement has 48 carries for 182 yards and 3 TDs. He also has 3 catches for 46 yards and 2 TDs. He has proven to be a nice find by the Eagles during the undrafted free agency phase of the draft.

Follow Jimmy on Twitter: @JimmyKempski.

Like Jimmy on Facebook.

Like the new PhillyVoice Sports page on Facebook.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Elections

10242017_Pennsylvania_Elections

2017 Pennsylvania general election: What you need to know

Eagles

110617CarsonWentz2

Top 10 Carson Wentz highlights in 2017 (so far), in gifs

Adventures

Bike riding

Learning to ride a bike as an adult

Eagles

Nick Foles

Video: Skip Bayless criticizes Carson Wentz for strip sack of Nick Foles

Escapes

Limited - Arizona

$919 & up -- 4.5-Star Winter Cancun Vacation w/Air

 *
Limited - Holiday Inn Montego Bay Jamaica

$639 & up -- Montego Bay: All-Incl. Getaway w/Upgrade & Air

 *
Limited - Great Barrier Reef - Australia

$1999 & up -- Australia: Reef, Rock & City Experiences w/Air

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.