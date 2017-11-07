Eagles RB Corey Clement nominated for NFL Rookie of the Week

After a three-touchdown performance against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Philadelphia Eagles running back Corey Clement was nominated for Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week.

The nominees are as follows:

• Corey Clement, Eagles : Clement carried 12 times for 51 yards and 2 TDs, and he caught one pass for a 15-yard TD.

• Evan Engram, Giants : Engram had 4 catches for 70 yards and a TD in the Giants' embarrassing blowout loss to the Rams.

• Adoree Jackson, Titans : Jackson had 8 tackles and a pass breakup in the Titans' win over the Ravens. I'm not seeing why he'd be nominated here, unless there just weren't many good rookie performances Week 9.

• Alvin Kamara, Saints : Kamara had 10 rushes for 68 yards and a touchdown to go along with 6 receptions for 84 yards and a TD.



• Christian McCaffrey, Panthers : McCaffrey had 15 carries for 66 yards and a touchdown, as well as 5 catches for 28 yards.



On the season, Clement has 48 carries for 182 yards and 3 TDs. He also has 3 catches for 46 yards and 2 TDs. He has proven to be a nice find by the Eagles during the undrafted free agency phase of the draft.

