Eagles RB Donnel Pumphrey has a torn hamstring

In his Friday press conference, Doug Pederson revealed that rookie running back Donnel Pumphrey tore his hamstring in practice on Wednesday, and he will miss a "significant" amount of time. Pederson did not give any exact timetables on Pumphrey's return.

Pumphrey had a disappointing preseason, and his roster spot on the 53-man roster was in question at final cutdowns. Ultimately, Pumphrey made the team, but was inactive Week 1 against the Washington Redskins, and was unlikely to see the field anytime soon.

Still, it's a noteworthy injury, as the Eagles were willing to use a roster spot on Pumphrey, knowing that he wouldn't play, hoping that he could take some time behind the scenes to adjust to the speed of the NFL. Being sidelined for a significant amount of time, Pumphrey's progress could be stunted to some degree.

The Eagles will open up a roster spot if they place Pumphrey on injured reserve. In doing so, they can scour the practice squads of the other 31 teams, or sign one of their own to the active roster.

Update: The Eagles have indeed placed Pumphrey on IR.

