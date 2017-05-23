Eagles rookie UDFA center Tyler Orlosky to miss approximately two months

Philadelphia Eagles undrafted rookie free agent center Tyler Orlosky will miss seven-to-eight weeks with a strained MCL, he said to PhillyVoice on Tuesday. He suffered the injury during the Eagles' rookie minicamp two weekends ago.

Orlosky was the third-rated center on most draft analysts' boards heading into the 2017 NFL Draft, but he did not get drafted, while six other centers did.

The Eagles' roster is loaded with centers. Jason Kelce remains with the team, while Stefen Wisniewski signed a contract extension this past offseason, and Isaac Seumalo had an encouraging rookie season after being selected in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft.



Orlosky said that the aim is to be back to 100 percent by the time training camp begins. He will not participate in any practices until then.

