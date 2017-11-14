Eagles sign offensive tackle Will Beatty

The Philadelphia Eagles have signed veteran offensive tackle Will Beatty, who formerly played for the New York Giants, appearing in 88 games, and starting 63 from 2009 to 2016.

To make room for Beatty, the Eagles released Taylor Hart, who the team signed three weeks ago to fill the roster spot vacated by Jason Peters, who went on injured reserve after tearing both his ACL and MCL. Hart was inactive for the Eagles' games against the San Francisco 49ers and the Denver Broncos, with Isaac Seumalo serving as the primary reserve at tackle.

Beatty, 32, was a regular starter for the Giants, mainly at left tackle, from 2011 to 2014. His career took a downward turn in May of 2015, when he tore a pectoral muscle. He started that season on the PUP list. When it was revealed that he also needed surgery for a torn rotator cuff, his season was over.

The Giants released Beatty during the 2016 offseason, and then signed him about a week before the start of the season. He remained on the roster for the entirety of the 2016 season, appearing in six games.

It is likely that Seumalo will be the backup tackle once again this Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, and going forward, at least until Beatty gets comfortable with the Eagles offense, and the Eagles feel comfortable with him.

Follow Jimmy on Twitter: @JimmyKempski.

Like Jimmy on Facebook.

Like the new PhillyVoice Sports page on Facebook.