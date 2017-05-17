Eagles NFL
LeGarrette Blount gives the Eagles a power back to add to their backfield committee.

May 17, 2017

Eagles sign RB LeGarrette Blount

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Wednesday they they signed former New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount to a one-year deal. 

The deal is worth "up to" $2.8 million, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, which means that it undoubtedly includes incentives, especially considering the Eagles don't even presently have $2.8 million in salary cap space.

As a workhorse for the Patriots a season ago, Blount racked up 299 carries for 1161 yards (3.9 YPC) and 18 TDs.

With free agency and the 2017 NFL Draft in the books, one of the Eagles' remaining glaring needs heading into the regular season is a running back who can run in between the tackles and pick up first downs on short yardage. The Eagles drafted the diminutive Donnel Pumphrey in the fourth round of the draft, but with Ryan Mathews still almost certain to be released whenever he passes a physical, here's a look at the Eagles' top three running backs, and their size:

Player Height Weight 
 Darren Sproles5'6 190 
 Wendell Smallwood5'10 208 
 Donnel Pumphrey5'9 170 
AVERAGE 5'8 189 


Blount makes sense as a complementary big back to the Eagles stable of smaller, shifty runners. He was especially good last season in third- and fourth-and short situations.

 LeGarrette BlountRush Yards YPC TD 
 3rd and 1-214 53 3.8 
 4th and 1-254 10.8 
3rd or 4th and 1-2 (TOTAL of the above) 19 107 5.6 


Blount will turn 31 in December, so he is a short term fix, though a productive one.

Jimmy Kempski

