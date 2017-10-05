10 eateries opening in The Bourse Marketplace have been announced

MRP Realty has announced the first group of official tenants that will open in The Bourse Marketplace in Old City. The 24,000-square-foot food court is currently under redevelopment and set to open summer 2018.

The eateries will offer grab-and-go and fast-casual options for those working around Independence Mall and visiting the historic neighborhood.

When The Bourse Marketplace finally opens, there will be a total of 27 eateries. Below are the ones that have been announced so far.

• Baby Buns – Sylva Senat, who was on Bravo's "Top Chef," created this eatery's concept, which "brings unique international flavors that redefine an American classic – the hamburger."



• Olive with a Twist – Find fine cheeses, charcuterie and other gourmet products that can create gorgeous cheese plates or picnic spreads.



• Bluebird Distilling – There will be a full craft cocktail bar and retail store. The distillery is located in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania. Recently, Bluebird Distilling also opened a tasting room in Center City.

• Chaat and Chai – If you're craving Indian street food, go here. The restaurant closed its South Philly storefront over the summer to prepare for the move.



• Chocodiem – The store will sell hand-crafted artisanal chocolates based on classic Belgian recipes. The flagship location is in Easton, Pennsylvania.



• Grubhouse – This eatery will serve breakfast seven days a week.



• Ka’moon – Find fast-casual halal-prepared Egyptian cuisine here.



• Pinch Dumplings – The authentic hand-pinched Chinese dumplings will be made in-house daily.



• Prescription Chicken – All the chicken-based soups you need.



• Vera Pasta Co. – It will serve made-to-order pasta meals, alongside Italian wines and freshly packaged pasta to-go.