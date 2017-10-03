Take a peek inside new post-apocalyptic-themed restaurant Mad Rex

In Fishtown, by Philadelphia Distilling and music venue The Fillmore Philly, a new post-apocalyptic-themed restaurant is set to open on Friday, Oct. 6.

“Mad Rex is unlike any restaurant in the world,” said Nick Stefanou, general manager.

The 8,500-square-foot space, which can seat 225, includes a dining room, bar, stage, lounge, private event space and outdoor patio. Plus, the big draw is the virtual reality chamber – a first for any restaurant in the region.

Patrons can immerse themselves in augmented reality and travel through time and space.

Society Hill Films/PhillyVoice Survivors will check in at the host/hostess stand and wait for their journey in the lobby that comes complete with a built-in selfie station, scorched-earth stadium seating, weapons display and a genuine aircraft seat.

When creating the restaurant's concept, Pavel Rathousky, part-owner, noticed that post-apocalyptic worlds were having a moment. "Mad Max" and "The Walking Dead" are only two recent examples in pop culture.

Inside, Mad Rex is decorated like a shrine to apocalypse survivors. There's graffiti, weapons displays, mannequins in survival wear and other "artifacts" from whatever apocalyptic event happened here.

As for food & drink, the menu sticks with the theme. Cocktails have names like "End of Times" and "Scorched Earth," and there's a cook-it-yourself option. Diners will be able to grill, heat and flavor their own slabs of meat over 500-degree rocks, if they choose to.

Mad Rex will be open daily, beginning at 11 a.m. See the exact hours of operation below.

• Open Sundays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to midnight

• Open Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

• Lunch daily from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Dinner Sundays through Thursdays from 3-10 p.m.

• Dinner Fridays and Saturdays from 3-11 p.m.

The restaurant also plans on launching happy hour, a late-night bar menu, a children's menu and weekend brunch soon.

Society Hill Films/PhillyVoice Along the restaurant's walls, look for “artifacts.”

Society Hill Films/PhillyVoice Above the bar, look for high-definition televisions that will feature Sunday football and other sports on weekends. During off-game times, the televisions will run post-apocalyptic-themed movies and clips.

Courtesy of Kory Aversa/PhillyVoice Black lava rock dining is the perfect tie-in with the restaurant’s overall post-apocalyptic theme. Survivors will be able to grill, heat and flavor their own slabs of meat over the 500-degree rocks. Each Survivor’s Menu will include a choice of protein, a slab of Himalayan salt, lemon, seasonings and sauces.

Sammy Jo Photography/PhillyVoice When there's nice weather, Mad Rex can open its roll-up garage doors.

Courtesy of Kory Aversa/PhillyVoice Elaborate exhibits were designed by some of the world’s most renowned costume and prop designers.

Society Hill Films/PhillyVoice Mad Rex has a virtual reality lounge.

Courtesy of Kory Aversa/PhillyVoice Unique cocktails designed by bar manager Juan Almeyda are named to tie in with the theme. Try “The Debacle,” “End of Times” or “Scorched Earth.”

Society Hill Films/PhillyVoice Mad Rex features a lounge area.

Courtesy of Keith Gunther/PhillyVoice Reminiscent of something from “The Walking Dead,” eh?

Society Hill Films/PhillyVoice The restaurant can seat a total of 225.

Courtesy of Keith Gunther/PhillyVoice Mad Rex is easy to spot – just look for the truck parked outside.

Courtesy of Kory Aversa/PhillyVoice For dessert, choose from a rotating selection of house-made ice cream, which is served alongside a pink Himalayan salt bowl.

Society Hill Films/PhillyVoice “While we are a theme restaurant and bar, food comes first,” said Michael Johnigean, part-owner.

Opening Friday, Oct. 6

Opening at 11 a.m.

1000 Frankford Ave. Suite 1

(267) 773-7566