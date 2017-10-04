Radical Drexel prof blames 'Trumpism' in tweets on Las Vegas massacre

A Drexel University professor and self-styled troublemaker has again awakened the ire of American conservatives, this time for claiming "Trumpism" and "white supremacist patriarchy" are to blame for last Sunday's deadly massacre at a country music festival in Las Vegas.

George Ciccariello-Mahar, a professor of politics and global studies, took to Twitter on Monday with a sequence of critical statements about the violent motive driving 64-year-old gunman Stephen Paddock, who took his own life after killing 59 concertgoers and injuring hundreds more from the window of his high-rise hotel room.

In a string of follow-up tweets, Ciccariello-Mahar elaborated.

























This isn't the first time Ciccariello-Mahar has attacked the notion of "white victimization" as a dangerous force in American politics and culture.

In a December 2016 tweet he claimed was satirical, Ciccariello-Mahar said that all he wanted for Christmas that year was "White Genocide," an "imaginary concept" he believes the far right has hatched to marshal urgency for a racist agenda.