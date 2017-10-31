Development Universities
103117_PennFoodHall Source/University of Pennsylvania

Rendering of Penn Food Hall at 3401 Walnut Street.

October 31, 2017

Enticing Philly tenants announced for upcoming Penn Food Hall

Development Universities West Philly University City University of Pennsylvania Philadelphia
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

Dining options at Penn are on the way to a major upgrade, with plans to bring some of city's biggest names to a renovated space on the West Philadelphia campus.

The university's Division of Facilities and Real Estate services announced Tuesday that the former Moravian Food Court, located at 3401 Walnut Street, will get an infusion of critically acclaimed talent when it reopens early next year as the Penn Food Court.

RELATED ARTICLE: Here's what Temple's new upgraded student center looks like inside

“Penn is repositioning this space as a food hall in alignment with our overall Retail Master Plan, a project that seeks to bring to the Penn community a vibrant mix of local entrepreneur retailers at a variety of affordable price points,” said Ed Datz, Penn's executive director of real estate.

The first five of seven incoming food stalls are an impressive group:

Goldie, CookNSolo's recently opened vegan falafel shop.

Pitruco Pizza, a popular wood-fired pizza food truck, will open its first stationary location

Kensington Quarters, a Fishtown staple for organic and locally sourced foods, will open up a scaled-down stall

Little Baby's Ice Cream, a frozen desserts success story born in Philly, will add a third location in its home city

The Juice Merchant Juicery and Café will bring 100 percent organic, vegan, fresh-pressed juices, smoothies and whips to the new dining space.

Penn Food Hall will also conveniently be open seven days a week for breakfast, lunch and dinner, adding another safe bet dining space at the Ivy League campus.

“We would like for shopping and dining at Penn to be a destination experience,” Datz said. “We are continually enhancing our mix of eating, shopping and service retailers to provide variety and quality to our community and neighbors who are here every day, but also to be attractive to those who want to visit for that celebration meal or weekend outing.”

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

103017MychalKendricks

Eagles LB Mychal Kendricks is good again, with gifs and stuff

Opinion

10312017_Tigger_mailbox

They gave their daughter a cute mailbox – and ended up in a 3-year legal battle

Humor

Scott Bigos

VIDEO: 'Newscasters' once again interview partiers in Philly on Halloween

Eagles

103117EzekielElliott

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott is suspended again, for now

Escapes

Limited - Cancun Mexico

$769 & up -- 4.5-Star Winter Cancun Vacation w/Air

 *
Limited - Holiday Inn Montego Bay Jamaica

$639 & up -- Montego Bay: All-Incl. Getaway w/Upgrade & Air

 *
Limited - Great Barrier Reef - Australia

$1999 & up -- Australia: Reef, Rock & City Experiences w/Air

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.