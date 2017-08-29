Here's what Temple's new upgraded student center looks like inside

New year, new Temple U.

The North Philadelphia university has completed renovations to its Howard Gittis Student Center – known among students as the SAC – just in time for the new academic year.

Students and faculty first got a look at the SAC's makeover on Monday, the first day of classes.

Temple University/Contributed Art Inside the renovated Howard Gittis Student Center on Temple University's campus.

The most noteable changes are the new food options, which include the first BurgerFi on a college campus, as well as a Chick-fil-A, Saladworks, Twisted Taco, Which Wich Superior Sandwiches, Zaya Mediterranean Grill and Zen Asian Fusion.

Temple University/Contributed Art Inside the renovated Howard Gittis Student Center on Temple University's campus.

Among the other upgrades are new seating configurations and an overhaul of the lighting and paint scheme. The main atrium also has been redone with the campus' third Starbucks.

In March, Temple detailed plans for the SAC's renovations, saying the redesign would make it more conducive for meetings, events and studying.

Temple University/Contributed Art Inside the renovated Howard Gittis Student Center on Temple University's campus.

“With these upgrades and enhancements, the Student Center will feel even more like a community space – one that is more efficient and inviting for all who use it,” Michael Scale, the school's associate vice president of business services, said at the time.

About 3 million visitors are expected to pass through the SAC during the 2017-18 academic year.