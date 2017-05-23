ESPN staffers describe 'poisonous atmosphere' surrounding 'Mike & Mike' breakup

Things are apparently not going well on the set of ESPN’s longtime morning drive show Mike & Mike.

Recently, it was announced that Mike Greenberg would be leaving to begin his own, new morning TV show while the other Mike (Golic) will remain on the show and will be joined by new co-host Trey Wingo.

The news didn’t sit well with Golic, who was reportedly caught off guard by the news that his longtime partner was not only taking a new job, but had also been working on finding a new position without telling him.

And while the show is supposed to remain in its current state until its contract is up is December, several ESPN staffers have told Sports Illustrated that things are so bad, it may not make last that long.

“It’s really a poisonous atmosphere right now,” said one longtime ESPNer who has worked on the show. “Most of us don’t see the show lasting through its contractual end [which is believed to be the end of December]. But I give both these guys immense credit because when the light comes on, you would not know what’s going on. They are pros on air.” “They are marvelous actors on set,” said another ESPN on-air staffer, who speaks to both Greenberg and Golic. “But they barely even make eye contact with each other these days.” “They virtually ignore each other off air,” said a third ESPN staffer who has previously worked on the show and said such tension has existed since late last year. [si.com]

Last week, the pair addressed the future of their show, which has been on the air since 2000.

You can read the full Sports Illustrated story, which is both revealing and informative (as well as highly recommended), here.

Follow Matt on Twitter: @matt_mullin

Like the PhillyVoice Sports Facebook page.