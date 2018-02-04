February 04, 2018

Fans toast Eagles' championship win on social media

By PhillyVoice staff
Social Media Eagles
02042018_Foles_TD_USAT Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (9) catches a touchdown pass against the New England Patriots in the second quarter of Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Philadelphia Eagles fans – famous and otherwise – took to social media on Sunday night to celebrate the team's first Super Bowl title. As the Nick Foles-led Birds put the wraps on a 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, the excitement and celebration poured forth on Twitter.

Here's what they were saying:


















PhillyVoice staff

Read more Social Media Eagles Philadelphia Super Bowl LII Minneapolis

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Report: Nelson Agholor receives intravenous fluids to cope with flu-like symptoms
020318NelsonAgholor

Skylines

Green with envy? Comcast Center skips Eagles party on Philly skyline
02022018_Philly_Skyline_Eagles_full_DR

Eagles

Kevin Hart apologizes to Vikings fans on behalf of Philly
Carroll - Kevin Hart

Film

M. Night Shyamalan, 'Creed 2' looking for extras in the Philly area
11232015_creed_website

Wing Bowl 26

Photos from WIP's Wing Bowl 26 at the Wells Fargo Center
12_020218_WingBowl26_Carroll.jpg

Eagles

Mailbag: Who is going to win Super Bowl MVP?
020218JayAjayi

Escapes

Limited - Dunn's River Beach in Jamaica

$889 & up -- Upscale 5-Nt. Adults-Only Jamaica Trip w/Air

 *
Limited - Iceland in the Spring

$1306 & up -- 4-Night Iceland Escape w/Northern Lights Tour
Limited - Amalfi Coast Italy

$991 & up -- 5-Night Amalfi Coast w/Tours, Car & Air
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.