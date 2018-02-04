Fans toast Eagles' championship win on social media

February 04, 2018
Philadelphia Eagles fans – famous and otherwise – took to social media on Sunday night to celebrate the team's first Super Bowl title. As the Nick Foles-led Birds put the wraps on a 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, the excitement and celebration poured forth on Twitter.
Here's what they were saying:
For so many who have called themselves Eagles fans for a generation, this is the day, the game, the season, and the team we’ve dreamed of. The @Eagles are Super Bowl Champions!! https://t.co/HsLPqD5zta #FlyEaglesFly #FlyPhillyFly— Jim Kenney (@PhillyMayor) February 5, 2018
The @Eagles of Philadelphia have emerged victorious! Join us with @LaneJohnson65 and your 21+ friends at taverns along the parade route to raise one of the Kingdom’s favorite light lagers. #PhillyPhilly 🍻 #DillyDilly pic.twitter.com/30ptis8xIC— Bud Light (@budlight) February 5, 2018
Congrats to the Eagles on the Super Bowl #FlyEaglesFly— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) February 5, 2018
Let’s goooooooo !!!! Champs !!#FlyEaglesFly— Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) February 5, 2018
THATS HOW YOU BEAT THE PATRIOTS MANNNNNNNN 😤😤😤— Rasheed Bailey (@ShowTimeSheed) February 5, 2018
Congratulations to the Philadelphia Eagles on a great Super Bowl victory!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2018
I think of my Father tonite who was a HUGE Eagles fan, taking me as a young boy to see the Eagles play at Franklin Field many years ago. Thanks for those memories Dad, I'm sure you're smiling in Heaven! GO EAGLES!!— Michael A. Nutter (@Michael_Nutter) February 5, 2018
Nick Foles was cut.— Nathan H. Rubin (@NathanHRubin) February 5, 2018
He thought about quitting.
He became a back-up quarterback.
He worked hard.
He got an opportunity.
He took advantage of his opportunity.
He’s now a Super Bowl Champion and Super Bowl MVP.
The lesson? Never give up. #SuperBowl
When your balls have deflated #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/dKWAT2qWXF— kate🌻 (@kateaImighty) February 5, 2018
Fly. Eagles. Fly... #Superbowl pic.twitter.com/npDzRWJcHQ— LincolnFinatic (@LincolnFinatic) February 5, 2018
#SuperBowl EAGLES WINNNNNNN pic.twitter.com/Q1td3ddAAJ— Holly Robinson Peete (@hollyrpeete) February 5, 2018
SUPER. BOWL. CHAMPIONS.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/SGgFJDz4Ll— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 5, 2018
Congratulations to the 2017-2018 @Eagles for win the Super Bowl. Great game plan by Doug and excellent effort by the boys. Eagle for life. Bird gang.— Donovan McNabb (@donovanjmcnabb) February 5, 2018
Dogs??? Nahhhh, CHAMPS!! Birds are flying high tonight!!! Let’s gooooo @Eagles 🦅🦅🦅🦅— Rhys Hoskins (@rhyshoskins) February 5, 2018
Hey #Eagles - I hope every last one of you boycotts @realDonaldTrump's invitation for a White House visit.— Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) February 5, 2018
I'm happy the Eagles won the #SuperBowl but I'm not gonna lie — I'm just as happy that Tom Brady lost. pic.twitter.com/obfKEyHIRt— Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) February 5, 2018
Sad Tom Brady makes me happy #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/Bhizfb9bL7— Haley on the Daily (@Haleyscomet123) February 5, 2018
From the age of 5 I’ve always dreamed about today.... this is prettttyyyy cool I’m not gonna lie #SuperBowlLII #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/cijR95rP3t— Trey Burton (@TreyBurton8) February 4, 2018
Yo Philly, WE DID IT! #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/Y8bpBW2FoH— Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) February 5, 2018