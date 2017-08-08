Tickets available for annual culinary and live arts party FEASTIVAL 2017

The 2017 Audi FEASTIVAl, an annual culinary and live arts party that benefits nonprofit arts organization FringeArts, will take place on Thursday, Sept. 28. Tickets are currently available.

This year’s FEASTIVAL will celebrate the "Year of the Beard," acknowledging the Philadelphia-based 2017 James Beard Foundation award winners. "Outstanding Chef" went to Michael Solomonov, "Outstanding Restaurateur" went to Stephen Starr and "Best Chef Mid-Atlantic" went to Greg Vernick.

"FEASTIVAL is truly a unique event that pushes the envelope, bringing together Philadelphia’s top leaders who enjoy the largest lineup of noteworthy restaurants and specialty food purveyors at a gala that has been hailed as Philadelphia’s 'Party of the Year,'" Audrey Claire Taichman, event founder, stated.



The event features more than 75 of Philadelphia’s top restaurants and bars, including Fork, ITV, Noord, Zahav, Fette Sau, V Street, Urban Farmer, Townsend, Double Knot, Hungry Pigeon and many more.

As for performances, there will be circus arts, live music, dance theater and "an exciting live gastronomic performance."

FEASTIVAL concludes the annual Fringe Festival, a 17-day citywide creative and innovative performance celebration that features more than 1,000 local, national and international performances curated by FringeArts.

Thursday, Sept. 28

7-10 p.m. | $300-$450 per person

FringeArts

140 N. Columbus Blvd.