Fiery tanker truck crash causes major delays on NJ Turnpike

August 13, 2017
An overturned tanker truck on the New Jersey Turnpike left weekend travelers stuck in gridlock Sunday afternoon as state officials worked to clean up the fiery scene.
Around 12:30 p.m., New Jersey State Police tweeted that the oil tanker had overturned at mile marker 56.9 in Chesterfield Township. No injuries were reported, but all northbound lanes were temporarily shut down.
NJ Turnpike NB @ MP 56.9, Chesterfield Twp. Overturned oil tanker. No injuries. All NB lanes shutdown. Traffic diverted off exit 4. #alert— NJSP - State Police (@NJSP) August 13, 2017
When the tanker flipped on its side, the truck's payload ignited and asphalt spilled onto the roadway, according to NBC10.
Some stuck in the traffic jam uploaded video and photos from the scene.
If you can avoid @NJTurnpike do so. Traffic backed up as far back as exit 6 - exit 8. @FOX29philly @NBCPhiladelphia @CBSPhilly @6abc pic.twitter.com/1SquFCEcHn— Antoine Johnson (@HouseofTalentPa) August 13, 2017
Children using cars as playgrounds on @NJTurnpike due to bad accident ahead at Exit 7a. @6abc pic.twitter.com/M5JxyXiEJN— Thomas (@sebastian13v) August 13, 2017
Later in the afternoon, state police said the several inner and outer lanes had been reopened in the area of the crash.
*Update on Accident* Left 2 lanes of inner roadway & right 2 lanes of outer roadway on the @NJTurnpike @ MP 56.9 have been reopened. #alert— NJSP - State Police (@NJSP) August 13, 2017
Drivers are advised to expect ongoing delays.
