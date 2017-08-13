Crashes Traffic
August 13, 2017

Fiery tanker truck crash causes major delays on NJ Turnpike

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

An overturned tanker truck on the New Jersey Turnpike left weekend travelers stuck in gridlock Sunday afternoon as state officials worked to clean up the fiery scene.

Around 12:30 p.m., New Jersey State Police tweeted that the oil tanker had overturned at mile marker 56.9 in Chesterfield Township. No injuries were reported, but all northbound lanes were temporarily shut down.

When the tanker flipped on its side, the truck's payload ignited and asphalt spilled onto the roadway, according to NBC10.

Some stuck in the traffic jam uploaded video and photos from the scene.


Later in the afternoon, state police said the several inner and outer lanes had been reopened in the area of the crash. 

Drivers are advised to expect ongoing delays. 

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Michael Tanenbaum

