Television Media
Fox & Friends Jillian Mele Jillian Mele/Twitter

Former Comcast SportsNet host Jillian Mele, left, with the hosts of 'Fox & Friends' hosts. Mele made her debut on the cable news morning show Monday, May 15, 2017.

May 15, 2017

Former Comcast SportsNet host Jillian Mele makes 'Fox & Friends' debut

Television Media Philadelphia Comcast SportsNet Fox News Jillian Mele
By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

You can still start your mornings with Jillian Mele on the tube.

The former Comcast SportsNet host said on social media Monday she was making her debut on FOX News' "Fox & Friends" morning show with a segment featuring O'Neill's Market in her hometown of Glenside, Montgomery County.

The show's social media posts indicated Mele is joining the show in a permanent position. It was previously unclear what role Mele would be taking with the conservative cable news station.

The segment serves as a sort of introduction for Mele to the show's audience. In it, she takes a shift at O'Neill's — where she had her first job — goes to her parents’ house to look at baby photos and plays a few rounds of golf.

Mele left SportsNet in March shortly after the show she was co-hosting, "Breakfast on Broad," was canceled. She joined the morning sports show in 2015, leaving her gig as a traffic reporter and occasional anchor on NBC10.

After the cancellation, SportsNet said the show's hosts — Mele, Sarah Baicker, Barrett Brooks and Rob Ellis — would fill other roles at the station. But Mele left, as did Baicker, the face of the station's Flyers coverage, who took a job with the New Jersey Devils.

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Daniel Craig

daniel@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

051517_Eagles_AP

What they’re saying about the Eagles: The NFC East is the strongest division in the NFL

Education

051517_Medway_Carroll.jpg

After 24 years of classes, WWII vet to receive degree at Villanova

Television

Fox & Friends Jillian Mele

Former Comcast SportsNet host Jillian Mele makes 'Fox & Friends' debut

Mindful Mondays

05152017_Shrimp_Dinner_iStock

5 healthy one-pan meals that are perfect for summer

Escapes

Limited - Alaska Glacier Tour

$799 & up -- 8-Nt. Alaska Glacier Sea + Land Package
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic

$999 & up -- Punta Cana: 6-Night All-Inclusive Trip w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.