February 09, 2018

Former Eagle, WIP host Jon Ritchie arrested for DUI, simple assault

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Jon Ritchie Source/SportsRadio 94WIP

Jon Ritchie.

Former Philadelphia Eagles fullback and current SportsRadio 94WIP host Jon Ritchie was arrested early Friday morning on DUI and simple assault charges, according to court records.

Details surrounding where the incident occurred and what led to it were not immediately available. Ritchie's arrest came after the Eagles held their Super Bowl parade on Thursday afternoon.

A criminal docket from the Municipal Court of Philadelphia County additionally lists a charge of recklessly endangering another person. It was not clear what led to the simple assault charge.

Ritchie joined WIP in October 2016 as a mid-morning host alongside Joe DeCamara and has increasingly become a face of the station's football coverage. The duo's surge in ratings during their first year marked a major turnaround for a station that had thoroughly revamped its lineup.

A Pennsylvania native, Ritchie was a fan favorite on the Eagles in 2003-2004 after coming over from the Oakland Raiders in free agency. After retiring from the NFL, Ritchie worked in various media roles with NBC Sports, DirecTV and the nationally syndicated Artie Lange Show. He was also a contributor to the formerly-named Comcast SportsNet's regional NFL coverage.

Ritchie is due for a court appearance on March 14.

