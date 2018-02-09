February 09, 2018

WATCH: Five videos of Philly police officers dancing and singing at Eagles parade

This is fun to watch

Headahot_Hickey_Retake.jpg
By Brian Hickey
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles Parade Philadelphia Police
02092018_Eagles_police_officer_USAT Jennifer Corbett/The News Journal/via USA TODAY NETWORK

A Philadelphia police officer throws a football to fans waiting along Broad Street for the start of the Philadelphia Eagles parade on Thursday morning.

Philadelphia police don't exactly get the most positive attention from the public or the media.

Some criticisms are for good reason, sure. But I'd hate to think that even their harshest of critics couldn't extend plaudits for the way they handled the crowds at Thursday's Eagles victory celebration.

That said, here are five videos of Philadelphia officers dancing, having catches and hyping the crowd along the parade route. 

These serve as proof positive that the joyousness was contagious.






Good job, men and women in blue. Your celebratory spirit is much appreciated.

Headahot_Hickey_Retake.jpg

Brian Hickey
PhillyVoice Staff

hickey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles Parade Philadelphia Police Center City Philadelphia Eagles Philadelphia Dancing Celebrations

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

How Jason Kelce wound up wearing a Mummers costume at Eagles Super Bowl parade
020818_Kelce-Parade_usat

Eagles Parade

What it's like being an Australian in Philadelphia when the Eagles win the Super Bowl
Anna Watters Eagles Australia

Sixers

Bryan Colangelo says Markelle Fultz's range is currently 'within the paint'
020918_MarkelleFultz_usat

Humor

Comedian ‘Delco mom’ celebrates Eagles’ Super Bowl win
aunt mary pat disabatino

Fandom

'Lucky' Stallone encounter gives Eagles fan boost he needed for homecoming
Michael Finuoli and Sylvester Stallone

Lists

5 great places for people watching in Philly
Washington Square

Escapes

Limited - Bora Bora Tahiti

$4575 & up -- Bora Bora 5-Star Overwater Villa w/Flights
Limited - Madrid Spain

$927 -- 3-Night Madrid Escape w/Air & Sightseeing Tour
Limited - Rome Italy

$1000 -- Weeklong Guided Tour of Italy, $249 Off

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.