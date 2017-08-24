Former Redskins GM: Carson Wentz is the best young quarterback in the NFL

Former Washington Redskins general manager Scott McCloughan went on Adam Schefter's podcast and discussed quarterbacks at length. When asked who he thought the best young quarterback in the game is, he said Carson Wentz.

"I’d probably go with Wentz, with the size, I like those guys," said McCloughan. "He reminds me of Roethlisberger, the big thick-boned guy that’s got the strong arm. He takes hits and it doesn’t affect him. Guys like Goff and those types of guys, they’re thinner, which makes you nervous just about durability.

"Everyone throws the ball so much nowadays. Everyone talks about sacks. It’s not so much sacks, it’s the knockdowns. A guy might get sacked three or four times, but knocked down 10 to 12. In the NFL, over a 16 game season and the playoffs, you take a beating. You need durability and you need that guy in there."

Previously on Twitter, McCloughan named Wentz as the best quarterback to come out of the 2016 NFL Draft.

McCloughan expanded on the difference between Wentz and the Cowboys' Dak Prescott.

"First of all, they both had really good rookie years," he said. "There’s no doubt about it. And for a rookie quarterback to come out and produce, it’s very very tough. Dak’s got the offensive line the running game, big time, which isn’t his fault, but it’s there for him and makes his life a lot easier.

"Carson does a lot of things on his own. I’m not knocking Philly whatsoever, but it’s a different talent level on those offenses.

"Dak would be fine too, don’t get me wrong, but you could put some quarterbacks behind that offensive line and that running game and you’re going to have success."