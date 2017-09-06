Fox orders pilot for new comedy series from 'Always Sunny' creators

We already knew the cast of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" has been busy with other projects, from new sitcoms like "A.P. Bio" and a "Minecraft" movie to DirecTV commercials prepping us for the NFL season.

That's why we've had to accept that the future of the long-running FXX series is a bit hazy at the moment.

It turns out the gang has been working on a new comedy series behind the scenes — one that centers around a retirement community.

According to Deadline, Fox has ordered a pilot of "Cool Kids," a concept led by Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton and Nick Frenkel, who serves as executive producer of Kaitlin Olson's Fox sitcom "The Mick." Charlie Day and Paul Fruchbom will co-write the series.

The premise sounds right up their alley:

'Cool Kids' revolves around three guy friends in a retirement community who are the top dogs until they’re blown out of the water by the newest member of the community, a female rebel who’s ready to challenge their place – it’s high school with 70 somethings.

The series is reportedly part of a push for the network to get back into multi-camera comedy, which it plans to test out on pilots for "Suspended" and "Immediate Family." How that flies in the land of egotistical seniors should be hilarious in ways the show probably won't even intend.

As hard as it is to go without "It's Always Sunny," it's hard to deny that the cast is developing some entertaining projects to tide everyone over.