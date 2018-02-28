February 28, 2018

Fundraiser soon underway for beloved bartender struck by car

By Marielle Mondon
Sheila Modglin, a longtime bartender at Dirty Franks in Center City and executive director of the Sunshine Arts program in Upper Darby, is recovering from grave injuries suffered when she was struck by a car Thursday night in Mt. Airy.

It has been about three weeks since Dirty Frank’s bartender Sheila Modglin was badly injured the night of the Philadelphia Eagles parade.

Following her shift that day, Modglin made her way to Mt. Airy, where she was house-sitting, and was struck by a car on Lincoln Drive near Cliveden Street. Since then, her healing process has shown positive signs but has left her friends and family still hoping and praying for a full recovery.

In honor of Sheila and her ongoing recovery, Dirty Frank’s will hold a fundraiser for her this weekend, Sunday, Mar. 4, beginning at 11 a.m. and going all day until the bar closes around 2 a.m. In a Facebook page for the event, the bar announced it still accepting donated items for raffles, as well as artwork, music, food, or other vendor contributions for the event.

Since opening the invitation to the public, the fundraiser has already secured six bands and kid-friendly activities in a closed off street outside Dirty Frank's, where there will be face painting, chalk games, and other stations.

Related to the fundraiser is a new GoFundMe page for Modglin to help cover the medical expenses she’s incurring while healing from broken bones and head trauma -- Modglin has no health insurance, according to the page.

Check out the Facebook event and GoFundMe page for more details as they develop.

Marielle Mondon
Some taxes, fees additional.