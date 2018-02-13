February 13, 2018

A.G.: Major Philly drug raid nets $2.6 million in heroin, fentanyl

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Drug Bust
Fentanyl Bust Source/Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office

Authorities seize 7.2 kilograms of heroin and fentanyl from North Philadelphia home.

More than $2.6 million of heroin and fentanyl were seized over the weekend during a drug bust in North Philadelphia, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday. 

Cesar Guzman, 24, and Duagermy Sanchez-Rosario, 30, both of the 4300 block of North Fourth Street in Juniata Park, were arrested Sunday night and charged with multiple felony counts following a month-long investigation. 

Prosecutors said the 7.2 grams of heroin and fentanyl, the deadly synthetic opioid responsible for a surge in overdose deaths among opioid users, would have produced 250,000 doses for sale in Philadelphia had it not been seized. 

“These drug dealers were trafficking an extraordinary amount of heroin, which they were mixing with fentanyl to make it even deadlier,” Shapiro said at a press conference in Philadelphia, where he was joined by local police and agents with U.S. Department of Homeland Security. 

Guzman and Sanchez-Rosario were targeted by investigators in a series of controlled buys used to conduct surveillance on the home and gather evidence. 

NoneSource /Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office

Cesar Guzman, 24, and Duagermy Sanchez-Rosario, 30, both of the 4300 block of N. 4th Street in Philadelphia.

In addition to the heroin and fentanyl, authorities allegedly seized a loaded handgun, drug bags stamped "Demolition Man," two scales, more than $6,500 in cash and other paraphernalia. 

Both men have been charged with possession with intent to deliver, dealing in proceeds and criminal conspiracy, among other offenses. They are being held on $1.5 million bail ahead of a preliminary hearing scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 27. 

“I want to thank the Philadelphia Police Department and Commissioner Rich Ross, and the Department of Homeland Security in Philadelphia for their assistance in this investigation,” Shapiro said. “This is a strong example of law enforcement collaboration making our communities safer.”

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Drug Bust Philadelphia Heroin Fentanyl Opioids Attorney General Pennsylvania Josh Shapiro

Just In

Must Read

Relationships

Monogamy. Polyamory. Open relationships: Redefining love on our terms
Kristine Rose

Eagles

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski
021318MalcolmJenkins

The Doctor Is Out

Radiologist finds art deep in the human body
Carroll - Susan Summerton x-ray artist

Media

Jon Ritchie returns to WIP, says he was involved in accident
Jon Ritchie

Sixers

What has really been going on with Markelle Fultz?
020818_Fultz-Shot_usat

Eagles Parade

Here are all 118 songs played during the Eagles parade
Carroll - Eagles Parade

Escapes

Limited - Cancun Mexico Resort

$649 & up -- All-Inclusive Cancun Resort Stay & Flights

 *
Limited - Bora Bora Tahiti

$4575 & up -- Bora Bora 5-Star Overwater Villa w/Flights
Limited - Madrid Spain

$927 -- 3-Night Madrid Escape w/Air & Sightseeing Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.