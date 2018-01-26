Gallery: 15 photos from the 2018 Philly Auto Show

Imagine filling an indoor space in downtown Philadelphia that is about the size of 11 football fields with more than 700 modern, classic, exotic and luxury vehicles. That’s part of what you will find at the 2018 Philadelphia Auto Show, which is in its 117th running.

Here’s a preview of some of the latest makes and models that are featured, in addition to some of the classic and supercars on display. The show runs from Saturday, Jan. 27, until Sunday, Feb. 4 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Here are 15 photos from the media preview on the eve of the public opening.





Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice The 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS on display at the Philadelphia Auto Show has 700 horsepower and a suggested retail price of $344,080.



Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice The 2006 Saleen S7 on display has 909 horsepower and a top speed of 248 mph.



Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice The 2018 Bentley Continental GT V8 S.



Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice This 1932 Ford Coupe is part of an exhibit from the the Vintage Automobile Museum of New Jersey and is owned by Tom Campagna.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice 2018 Ferrari GTC4Lusso is the first Ferrari with four-wheel drive and integrated rear-wheel steering.



Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice The 2018 McLaren 570S Spider features a carbon fiber chassis and has a top speed of 204 mph with 562 horsepower.



Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice This Acura is of over 700 vehicles on display at the 2018 Philadelphia Auto Show.



Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice The 2018 Audi TTRS Coupe.



Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice 1965 Shelby Cobra Mustang GT350.



Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice 2018 Subaru Crosscheck on display at the 2018 Philadelphia Auto Show.



Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice A 2018 Jeep Rubicon on the 30,000-square foot “Camp Jeep” course at the Philadelphia Auto Show.



Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice A 1965 Chevrolet Malibu 454 on display.

