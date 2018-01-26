Gallery: 15 photos from the 2018 Philly Auto Show

This 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air is part of an exhibit from the Vintage Automobile Museum of New Jersey and is owned by Gary Stabile.
Imagine filling an indoor space in downtown Philadelphia that is about the size of 11 football fields with more than 700 modern, classic, exotic and luxury vehicles. That’s part of what you will find at the 2018 Philadelphia Auto Show, which is in its 117th running.
Here’s a preview of some of the latest makes and models that are featured, in addition to some of the classic and supercars on display. The show runs from Saturday, Jan. 27, until Sunday, Feb. 4 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.
Here are 15 photos from the media preview on the eve of the public opening.
Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice
The 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS on display at the Philadelphia Auto Show has 700 horsepower and a suggested retail price of $344,080.
Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice
The 2006 Saleen S7 on display has 909 horsepower and a top speed of 248 mph.