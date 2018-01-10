January 10, 2018

Special guests to make appearances at 2018 Philadelphia Auto Show

The annual show is one of the city's most popular attractions

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Cars Auto Show
Car at the 2017 Philadelphia Auto Show Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A car displayed at the 2017 Philadelphia Auto Show.

The 2018 Philadelphia Auto Show will open on Saturday, Jan. 27, in the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Each year, crowds come from all over to view the hundreds of cars gathered there.

On the 700,000-sq. ft. display floor, visitors can check out exotic vehicles, classic automobiles, luxury rides and the newest models from many popular car brands.

Auto Show attendees are invited to sit inside almost all of the cars, and there are several ride and drive opportunities.

RELATED: History After Hours series returns to Museum of the American Revolution | Escape to the British Isles with the Philadelphia Orchestra

On select dates, special guests will make appearances in the Honda display at this year's show. The first is rapper Chill Moody, who will perform live on Jan. 27.

The next day, Eagles safety Rodney McLeod will make an appearance, and on Feb. 3, former U.S. Women’s soccer star Heather Mitts will be available for a meet-and-greet.

Back for a second year will be the Hollywood car display. The Scooby Doo Mystery Machine and Vin Diesel’s "Furious 7" 1970 Plymouth Roadrunner will be featured, among other vehicles from well-known movies.

When navigating through the display floor, note that vehicles are arranged by category.

Tickets for the 2018 Philadelphia Auto Show are $14 per person. Children, seniors and military members receive a discount. Each ticket is valid for admittance on any one show day, from Jan. 27 through Feb. 4.

Below are the show hours.

Weekdays: noon to 10 p.m.
Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 28: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 4: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To check out the Auto Show before it opens to the public, snag a ticket to the Black Tie Tailgate on Friday, Jan. 26.

2018 Philadelphia Auto Show

Saturday, Jan. 27 through Sunday, Feb. 4
$7-$14 per person
The Pennsylvania Convention Center
1101 Arch St., Philadelphia PA 19107

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Cars Auto Show Philadelphia Eagles Pennsylvania Convention Center Celebrities Family-Friendly

Just In

Must Read

Addiction

Inside a private eye's search for a teen heroin addict in Kensington
Carroll - Private Investigator Searches for Missing Teen in Kensington

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles' regular season
011018CarsonWentz

Fitness

These boutique fitness studios offer their first class for free (or at a discount)
Yoga class

Performances

Dustin from 'Stranger Things' to perform another N.J. concert
Gaten Matarazzo

Opinion

Eagles' biggest concern is indeed quarterback – but it’s not Nick Foles
010918_ryan_usat

Investigations

Husband charged with hiring hitman to kill South Jersey radio host April Kauffman
James and April Kauffman

Escapes

Limited - Dream Sands Cancun Mexico

$719 & up -- Upscale All-Inclusive Dreams Cancun Stay w/Air

 *
Limited - Island hoping in the South Pacific

$915 -- Thai Island Hopping for 7 Nights

 *
Limited - Wyndam Fortuna Bahamas Getaway

$599 -- 4-Night Bahamas Getaway w/Air in Spring & Summer
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.