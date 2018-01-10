Special guests to make appearances at 2018 Philadelphia Auto Show

The 2018 Philadelphia Auto Show will open on Saturday, Jan. 27, in the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Each year, crowds come from all over to view the hundreds of cars gathered there.

On the 700,000-sq. ft. display floor, visitors can check out exotic vehicles, classic automobiles, luxury rides and the newest models from many popular car brands.

Auto Show attendees are invited to sit inside almost all of the cars, and there are several ride and drive opportunities.

On select dates, special guests will make appearances in the Honda display at this year's show. The first is rapper Chill Moody, who will perform live on Jan. 27.

The next day, Eagles safety Rodney McLeod will make an appearance, and on Feb. 3, former U.S. Women’s soccer star Heather Mitts will be available for a meet-and-greet.

Back for a second year will be the Hollywood car display. The Scooby Doo Mystery Machine and Vin Diesel’s "Furious 7" 1970 Plymouth Roadrunner will be featured, among other vehicles from well-known movies.

When navigating through the display floor, note that vehicles are arranged by category.

Tickets for the 2018 Philadelphia Auto Show are $14 per person. Children, seniors and military members receive a discount. Each ticket is valid for admittance on any one show day, from Jan. 27 through Feb. 4.

Below are the show hours.

Weekdays: noon to 10 p.m.

Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 28: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 4: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To check out the Auto Show before it opens to the public, snag a ticket to the Black Tie Tailgate on Friday, Jan. 26.

Saturday, Jan. 27 through Sunday, Feb. 4

$7-$14 per person

The Pennsylvania Convention Center

1101 Arch St., Philadelphia PA 19107