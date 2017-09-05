Patrice Banks publishes do-it-herself guide for auto maintenance

The Free Library of Philadelphia is hosting an official book launch party for Patrice Banks' "Girls Auto Clinic Glove Box Guide" on Tuesday, Sept. 19, in the Skyline Room.

The guide explains the ins and outs of motor vehicle maintenance and repair, with clear straightforward instruction. There are also helpful diagrams and illustrations.

Banks, who took her engineering degree and became a certified automotive technician, aims to empower women to care for their vehicles through her Girls Auto Clinic workshops. She also recently opened a full-service auto repair shop.

Girls Auto Clinic Repair Center hires female mechanics and offers manis, pedis and blow outs at the Clutch Beauty Bar, to those waiting on their vehicle to be fixed.

At the book launch party, Banks will share her story with attendees.

Tickets, which are limited, are $35 per person.

Tickets include a signed copy of the book and a meet-and-greet with Banks. There will be a complimentary bar with Peroni beer and a speciality cocktail from QC Malt, plus light bites and dessert from Brulee Catering, too.

"Although women make up the majority of car owners and licensed drivers, they account for less than 2 percent of auto mechanics. [Banks] aspires to change this statistic," states a press release.



Tuesday, Sept. 19

7-9 p.m. | $35 per person

The Free Library of Philadelphia's Parkway Central branch

1901 Vine St.

