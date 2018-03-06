March 06, 2018

Studio hosting glow-in-the-dark workout set to 'Black Panther' soundtrack

Instead of a class fee, studio is asking for donation to the Africa Yoga Project

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Yoga
"Black Panther" trailer Marvel Entertainment/"Black Panther" trailer/YouTube

An image from the "Black Panther" trailer from Marvel Studios.

The costumes, the music, the acting: There's so much to love about "Black Panther."

The superhero movie starring Chadwick Boseman as Prince T’Challa and his superhero, alter ego Black Panther is a box office mega-hit. Plus, it currently has 97 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Instructors at Grace & Glory's Northfield, New Jersey, studio are clearly fans. They've planned a glow-in-the-dark workout to the "Black Panther" soundtrack on Tuesday, March 20.

RELATED: Andy Serkis: "Black Panther" is a "watershed cultural event"Michael B. Jordan gets his kicks playing the villain in "Black Panther" | "Black Panther" is a temporary moment of escapism for Black America

During the evening yoga class, attendees will work on strength, flexibility, balance, speed, endurance, agility and coordination. All levels are welcome to join.

To attend, register here and make a $20 donation to the Africa Yoga Project, which aims to bring positive change to communities and youth in Africa through yoga.

Then, get pumped up for the class by listening to Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "All the Stars" below. The song is currently on the Billboard Hot 100. 

Note: Some of the lyrics are explicit.


Wakanda Forever FIIT + Flow

Tuesday, March 20
7-9 p.m. | $20 donation
Grace & Glory Yoga Northfield
1600 New Road, Northfield, N.J. 08225

