Weather Storms
12_070517_Stock_Carroll.jpg Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

An afternoon thunderstorm in Philadelphia.

August 30, 2017

Harvey's remnants could dampen Labor Day weekend plans in Philly, Jersey Shore

Weather Storms Jersey Shore Philadelphia Weekend Labor Day
By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff

A weakening Tropical Storm Harvey could help bring cooler temperatures and rain to New Jersey's shores and Philly for at least part of Labor Day Weekend.

The National Weather Service said Wednesday that the storm's remnants could combine with a cold front from Canada, likely bringing rain late Saturday into Sunday morning. Heavy downpours and thunderstorms are possible, forecasters said.

Temperatures will stay in the mid-60s in the afternoon and evening. Rainfall is set to make way for mostly cloudy skies by noon Sunday, with temperatures that could top out at 80, according to the NWS.

The good news? We're set for a mostly sunny Labor Day that should bring highs in the low 80s.

Harvey is expected to weaken to a tropical rainstorm as it tracks northeast.

The slow-moving storm made landfall late Friday in southeast Texas as a Category 4 hurricane. It brought devastating amounts of rainfall to the greater Houston area and other parts of the state for days before making a second landfall Wednesday in Louisiana. The storm has caused at least 30 confirmed or suspected flood-related deaths, according to The New York Times.

053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg

Andrew Parent

andrew@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

082917EaglesFan

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Development

05_082317_Glassboro_Carroll.jpg

How a sleepy South Jersey borough was made into a thriving college town

Obituaries

08292017_Ron_Previte_Panel

Ron Previte, the former mobster who brought down three crime bosses, dies at 73

Eagles

082817JonDorenbos

Poof, he's gone – Eagles trade Jon Dorenbos to the Saints

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs - Westin Mission Hills

$55 & up -- Greater Palm Springs Summer Deals up to 60% Off
Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.