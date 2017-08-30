Harvey's remnants could dampen Labor Day weekend plans in Philly, Jersey Shore

A weakening Tropical Storm Harvey could help bring cooler temperatures and rain to New Jersey's shores and Philly for at least part of Labor Day Weekend.



The National Weather Service said Wednesday that the storm's remnants could combine with a cold front from Canada, likely bringing rain late Saturday into Sunday morning. Heavy downpours and thunderstorms are possible, forecasters said.

Temperatures will stay in the mid-60s in the afternoon and evening. Rainfall is set to make way for mostly cloudy skies by noon Sunday, with temperatures that could top out at 80, according to the NWS.

The good news? We're set for a mostly sunny Labor Day that should bring highs in the low 80s.

Harvey is expected to weaken to a tropical rainstorm as it tracks northeast.

The slow-moving storm made landfall late Friday in southeast Texas as a Category 4 hurricane. It brought devastating amounts of rainfall to the greater Houston area and other parts of the state for days before making a second landfall Wednesday in Louisiana. The storm has caused at least 30 confirmed or suspected flood-related deaths, according to The New York Times.