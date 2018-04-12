Henry A. Davidsen collecting mens suits for Career Wardrobe

Is there a suit hanging in your closet that's too big, too small, or you know you'll never wear again?

Do some spring cleaning and donate it.

For the third year, Henry A. Davidsen Master Tailors & Image Consultants is collecting gently used mens suits and other mens business wear to donate to Career Wardrobe, a Philadelphia-based nonprofit that provides a professional wardrobe to unemployed, low-income individuals.



Until Monday, May 7, clothing can be dropped off at Henry A. Davidsen's showroom in Rittenhouse. Suits, ties, jackets, shirts, pants, belts and dress shoes will be accepted.

Other drop-off locations in the Greater Philadelphia area and New Jersey can be found here.



The goal is to end the drive with 5,000 suit items or more.

Third Annual Henry A. Davidsen Suit Drive Challenge

Through Monday, May 7

Drop off at Henry A. Davidsen showroom

1701 Spruce St., Philadelphia, PA 19103