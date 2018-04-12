April 12, 2018

Volunteer at your favorite green space in Philly during LOVE Your Park Week

The whole family can participate

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Parks
Turn gardening into a family activity.

Registration to volunteer for LOVE Your Park Week 2018 is now open.

Philadelphians are encouraged to lend a hand to clean up and beautify their local park this spring. Most of the parks need volunteers on Thursday, May 12, but some are asking for assistance on various other dates.

If you sign up to volunteer, you'll be asked to choose two potential places that you would want to help out at for the day. Then, within a few days, you'll receive a follow-up email to confirm where you will be volunteering.

You can register as an individual, as a family or with a group.

During LOVE Your Park Week, which will take place May 12 through 20, there will also be 100 free events in parks all over the city. 

Join a trail hike. Take a nature photography class. Pick up flowers to plant. The main goal is to have fun outdoors and celebrate Philly's green spaces.  

LOVE Your Park Week is a collaborative partnership among the Fairmount Park Conservancy, Philadelphia Parks & Recreation and the Philadelphia Park Friends Network.

LOVE Your Park Week 2018

Saturday, May 12 through Sunday, May 20
Free to participate

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Escapes

