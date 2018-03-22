Parks on Tap 2018: Here's the full schedule for the traveling beer garden

Parks on Tap, the traveling beer garden, will return for a third season this summer.

The 2018 season will be the longest to date, running for 23 weeks from April 25 through Sept. 30.

Each week, Parks on Tap will travel to a different Philadelphia park, staying there Wednesday through Sunday.



The full schedule is listed below. Parks on Tap will travel to seven new locations this summer, including Pastorius Park in Chestnut Hill, Lovett Park in Mt. Airy and Campbell Square in Port Richmond.



April 25-29 at Azalea Garden (Fairmount)

May 2-6 at Lovett Park (Mt. Airy)

May 9-13 at Campbell Square (Port Richmond/Kensington)

May 16-20 at Fernhill Park (Germantown)

May 23-28 at FDR Park (South Philadelphia)

May 30-June 3 at Gorgas Park (Roxborough)

June 6-10 at Matthias Baldwin (Spring Garden/Center City)

June 13-17 at Belmont Plateau (West Fairmount Park)

June 20-24 at Schuylkill Banks (Center City)

June 27-July 1 at Columbus Square (South Philadelphia)

July 5-8 at Shofuso Japanese House & Garden (West Fairmount Park)

July 11-15 at Glendinning Rock Garden (East Fairmount Park/Kelly Drive)

July 18-22 at Burholme Park (Northeast)

July 25-29 at Pastorius Park (Chestnut Hill)

Aug. 1-5 at Mt. Pleasant (East Fairmount Park)

Aug. 8-12 at Dickinson Square (South Philadelphia)

Aug. 15-19 at Lemon Hill (East Fairmount Park)

Aug. 22-26 at Penn Treaty Park (Fishtown)

Aug. 29-Sept. 3 at Clark Park (West Philadelphia)

Sept. 5-9 at Pleasant Hill (Far Northeast)

Sept. 9-16 at Waterworks (Fairmount)

Sept. 19-23 at Pretzel Park (Manayunk)

Sept. 26-30 at Strawberry Mansion Bridge

All locations will include seating and tables, games, restrooms and a menu of beer, barbecue, salads and snacks. Each beer garden will also be family-friendly and dog-friendly.



Parks on Tap was created by Fairmount Park Conservancy and Philadelphia Parks and Recreation, in partnership with FCM Hospitality. The program aims to engage the Philadelphia community and give back to neighborhood parks.

Parks on Tap 2018

Wednesday, April 25 through Sunday, Sept. 30

Free to attend; pay-as-you-go

Various parks in Philadelphia