March 22, 2018

Parks on Tap 2018: Here's the full schedule for the traveling beer garden

The 2018 season will be the longest to date

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Beer Gardens
Carroll - Parks On Tap Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Parks on Tap kicked off its 2017 season in the Azalea Garden behind the Philadelphia Museum of Art near Kelly Drive, Wednesday, May 17, 2017.

Parks on Tap, the traveling beer garden, will return for a third season this summer.

The 2018 season will be the longest to date, running for 23 weeks from April 25 through Sept. 30.

Each week, Parks on Tap will travel to a different Philadelphia park, staying there Wednesday through Sunday.

RELATED: Food trucks to gather in Manayunk for StrEAT Food Festival 2018 | Tall ships sailing to Philly for five-day celebration this summer | Check out these powerful films at this year's Environmental Film Fest

The full schedule is listed below. Parks on Tap will travel to seven new locations this summer, including Pastorius Park in Chestnut Hill, Lovett Park in Mt. Airy and Campbell Square in Port Richmond.

April 25-29 at Azalea Garden (Fairmount)

May 2-6 at Lovett Park (Mt. Airy)

May 9-13 at Campbell Square (Port Richmond/Kensington)

May 16-20 at Fernhill Park (Germantown)

May 23-28 at FDR Park (South Philadelphia)

May 30-June 3 at Gorgas Park (Roxborough)

June 6-10 at Matthias Baldwin (Spring Garden/Center City)

June 13-17 at Belmont Plateau (West Fairmount Park)

June 20-24 at Schuylkill Banks (Center City)

June 27-July 1 at Columbus Square (South Philadelphia)

July 5-8 at Shofuso Japanese House & Garden (West Fairmount Park)

July 11-15 at Glendinning Rock Garden (East Fairmount Park/Kelly Drive)

July 18-22 at Burholme Park (Northeast)

July 25-29 at Pastorius Park (Chestnut Hill)

Aug. 1-5 at Mt. Pleasant (East Fairmount Park)

Aug. 8-12 at Dickinson Square (South Philadelphia)

Aug. 15-19 at Lemon Hill (East Fairmount Park)

Aug. 22-26 at Penn Treaty Park (Fishtown)

Aug. 29-Sept. 3 at Clark Park (West Philadelphia)

Sept. 5-9 at Pleasant Hill (Far Northeast)

Sept. 9-16 at Waterworks (Fairmount)

Sept. 19-23 at Pretzel Park (Manayunk)

Sept. 26-30 at Strawberry Mansion Bridge

All locations will include seating and tables, games, restrooms and a menu of beer, barbecue, salads and snacks. Each beer garden will also be family-friendly and dog-friendly.

Parks on Tap was created by Fairmount Park Conservancy and Philadelphia Parks and Recreation, in partnership with FCM Hospitality. The program aims to engage the Philadelphia community and give back to neighborhood parks.

Parks on Tap 2018

Wednesday, April 25 through Sunday, Sept. 30
Free to attend; pay-as-you-go
Various parks in Philadelphia
Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Beer Gardens Philadelphia Summer Beers Outdoors Parks

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles-only mock draft, version 3.0
032118JustinReid

Freedom

They're fighting for your right to go barefoot – wherever, whenever
Barefoot is Legal

Books

Do books have a restrictive rating system?
Cat in a bookstore

Weather

Winter Storm Toby: How much snow fell near you?
03212018_Mondauk_Park_BM

Sixers

The Sixers laid the absolute smackdown on tanking Grizzlies, as good teams do
032218-JoelEmbiid-USAToday

That's Show Biz

Netflix scores with biopic of ‘National Lampoon’ co-founder
'A Futile and Stupid Gesture'

Escapes

Limited - Thailand Beach

$736 -- Thai Island Hopping for 8 Nights

 *
Limited - Hobbiton in New Zealand

$2149 & up -- 10-Day New Zealand Lord of the Rings Tour

 *
Limited - Train tour of Alaska

2-For-1 -- Alaska: Anchorage & Denali Rail Tours in May
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.