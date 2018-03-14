March 14, 2018

Tall ships sailing to Philly for five-day celebration this summer

Start daydreaming of Memorial Day weekend

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Philadelphia waterfront Courtesy of en route strategy and marketing/PhillyVoice

A photo of the Delaware River waterfront.

Start looking forward to warm, sunny days over Memorial Day weekend. You don't have to wait to make plans. 

Tickets are currently available for Sail Philadelphia, a five-day celebration honoring the sailing community and Philadelphia's maritime heritage, beginning Thursday, May 24. 

Nearly a dozen tall ships will sail to Philadelphia's waterfront along the Delaware River on the opening date. All are invited to watch as the ships approach Penn's Landing, creating a free-to-watch parade from 3 to 5 p.m.

The next day, the festival really kicks off. 

Through Monday, May 28, get up-close views of the ships, enjoy interactive programming, family-friendly experiences and special food and beverage offerings. Festival tickets, which are $5 for children and $7 for adults, include same-day admission to the Independence Seaport Museum.

Daily, self-guided ship tours will be also available on a timed schedule for designated tall ships. Tours will allow guests to board the vessels of their choosing (each ship requires a separate tour ticket) to get a first-hand look at how the ships were crafted, how they function and how their crews live and work.

If you want to get out on the water, book a Sail Away Cruise on one of five ships. Choose between a Day Sail (90 minutes) or Twilight Sail (120 minutes), which includes a complimentary glass of wine and snacks. 

Day Sails are $90 per person and Twilight Sails are $125 per person. Each Sail Away ticket also includes admission to the festival and the Independence Seaport Museum. Sail Philadelphia recommends buying these tickets in advance.

Sail Philadelphia 2018

Thursday, May 24 through Monday, May 28

