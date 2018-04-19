Here are the deets on Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival's preview party

During the annual Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival, a portion of Walnut Street is closed off to traffic so crowds can eat, drink, shop and dance in the street.

All ages are invited to stop by and check out the 100-plus booths and live entertainment. This year, the festival will take place Saturday, May 19, from noon to 5 p.m.

But before you join the 50,000 expected at this year's festival, get a first-taste of the neighborhood's best food and drink at a preview party on Thursday, May 10.

The party will take place at the Bellevue Hotel, beginning at 7 p.m. Below is a list of the bars and restaurants participating.

• 24

• a.bar

• a.kitchen

• Audrey Claire

• Aurora Grace Chocolates

• Bar Bombon

• Ben & Jerry’s

• Butcher and Singer

• CODA

• Continental Midtown

• D’Angelo’s

• Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse

• Devon

• Di Bruno Bros.

• El Rey

• Lacroix

• Lou Bird’s

• Marathon

• Metropolitan Bakery

• Mission Taqueria

• Parc

• Rouge

• Spin Philadelphia

• Shoo Fry

• Suga

• Termini Bros.

• Tinto

• Twenty Manning Grill

• XIX



In addition, there will be live music and a silent auction. Places like Honeygrow, the Kimmel Center, LAGOS Jewelry, SoulCycle, South Moon Under, the Mütter Museum and Pure Barre will be auctioning off experiences and merchandise.

Tickets to the party are $75 per person. Patron tickets are also available for $125. Those who purchase the pricier option will receive access to the Spring Festival's VIP area, where there will be snacks and cocktails on May 19.



Proceeds from the preview party benefit Rittenhouse Row, a nonprofit devoted to promoting the Rittenhouse Square neighborhood.



Thursday, May 10

7-9:30 p.m. | $75-$125 per person

The Bellevue Hotel

200 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19102