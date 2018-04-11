Save the date for Flavors on the Avenue

Get ready to party in the street on Sunday, April 29, during Flavors on the Avenue.

More than 20 restaurants will serve their signature bites outdoors on East Passyunk Avenue, from Broad to Dickinson streets.

Craft beer and wine will be poured for thirsty attendees, while shoppers can browse sidewalk sales offered by nearly 80 vendors selling handmade goods.

Families attending the festival can check out the Kid Zone, where children will have their own space to play and do activities.

No tickets are required to attend Flavors on the Avenue, but make sure to go hungry. Below are all the neighborhood restaurants participating.

• Bing Bing Dim Sum

• Barcelona Wine Bar

• Brigantessa

• Cantina Los Caballitos

• Chhaya

• El Sarape Restaurant

• Essen Bakery

• Fond

• ITV Philly

• Laurel Epx

• Le Virtù

• Mamma Maria Ristorante

• Manatawny Still Works

• Noir Philadelphia

• NOORD eetcafe

• Paradiso Restaurant

• Pistola's Del Sur

• Redcrest Fried Chicken

• Saté Kampar

• Stogie Joe's Tavern

• The Bottle Shop

• Vanilya Bakery

• Will BYOB

Most bites will be between $3 and $6. Unlike last year, there will be no VIP option.

In 2017, Flavors of the Avenue changed from a ticketed event to a five-block street festival and updated the name to Flavors on the Avenue.

Sunday, April 29

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

East Passyunk Avenue from Broad to Dickinson streets

