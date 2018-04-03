April 03, 2018

Twenty bands to perform at all-day jazz festival in Center City

Music at five venues over six hours

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Jazz
Jazz musician Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A member of Preservation Hall Jazz Band performs.

For the past six years, Philly has ended Jazz Appreciation Month by throwing an all-day jazz festival in Center City.

This year's celebration will take place Saturday, April 28.

Twenty bands will perform at five venues over six hours, all within walking distance of each other.

RELATED: New book pairs cocktails with iconic records | Orchestra to perform score for "Star Wars: A New Hope" while movie is screened

Musicians from Philadelphia, New York and the D.C. area. will perform for crowds at Time, Fergie's Pub, Franky Bradley's, Chris' Jazz Café and Milkboy.

"Every year I challenge myself to create a dream lineup of bands that would normally never be featured together on the same bill. The goal was certainly achieved this year," said Ernest Stuart, founder of the festival.

You can check out the full schedule of performances here.

Tickets to attend the festival are $20 in advance online and $25 at the event. For the past three years, the event has sold out, so buying in advance is encouraged.

Seventh Annual Center City Jazz Festival

Saturday, April 28
1-7 p.m. | $20-$25 general admission
Time: 1315 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA 19107
Fergie’s Pub: 1214 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA 19107
Franky Bradley’s: 1320 Chancellor St., Philadelphia, PA 19107
Chris’ Jazz Café: 1421 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA 19107
Milkboy: 1100 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Festivals Jazz Center City Philadelphia Music

Just In

Must Read

Penn State

HBO’s 'Paterno' is brilliant (and scathing) in capturing a dark, sordid piece of sports history
040218_Paterno-Podium_usat

Odd News

Did a teenager really get 'branded' by a stranger at Reading Terminal Market?
RTM_Snow_03_07_2018

Opinion

In record time, Kapler has turned promising young Phillies into a total embarrassment
040218_Kapler_usat

Entertainment

East Falls native wows Katy Perry on ‘American Idol,’ advances to next round
american idol woodward

Easter

PHOTOS – Philly's 87th annual Easter Promenade
Easter

Business

Amazon wants to know: Can Philly bring the talent?
10182017_AmazonCampusAerials

Escapes

Limited - Myrtle Beach Girls Weekend

Save up to 45% -- Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals

 *
Limited - Athens Greece

$1899 & up -- Greek Week: Stay in Athens & Santorini w/Air & Tours
Limited - Bahamas cruise on Carnival Cruise Lines

$579 -- Oceanview: 7-Night Bahamas Cruise on Carnival
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.