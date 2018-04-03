Twenty bands to perform at all-day jazz festival in Center City

For the past six years, Philly has ended Jazz Appreciation Month by throwing an all-day jazz festival in Center City.

This year's celebration will take place Saturday, April 28.

Twenty bands will perform at five venues over six hours, all within walking distance of each other.

Musicians from Philadelphia, New York and the D.C. area. will perform for crowds at Time, Fergie's Pub, Franky Bradley's, Chris' Jazz Café and Milkboy.



"Every year I challenge myself to create a dream lineup of bands that would normally never be featured together on the same bill. The goal was certainly achieved this year," said Ernest Stuart, founder of the festival.



You can check out the full schedule of performances here.

Tickets to attend the festival are $20 in advance online and $25 at the event. For the past three years, the event has sold out, so buying in advance is encouraged.

Saturday, April 28

1-7 p.m. | $20-$25 general admission

Time: 1315 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

Fergie’s Pub: 1214 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

Franky Bradley’s: 1320 Chancellor St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

Chris’ Jazz Café: 1421 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

Milkboy: 1100 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19107