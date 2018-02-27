Orchestra to perform score for 'Star Wars: A New Hope' while movie is screened

This summer, watch the first film in the Star Wars original trilogy at the Mann Center while the Philadelphia Orchestra plays John Williams' Oscar-winning score.

The American Film Institute considers it the greatest film score ever written.

For the first time, fans in Philly will be able to experience a symphony orchestra performing the music to "Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope" live. George Lucas' film will be projected onto three giant screens.

The Mann will present the movie-concert on Friday, July 20. Tickets will become available to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 2.

Friday, July 20

7:30 p.m.

Mann Center

5201 Parkside Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19131

(215) 546-7900

