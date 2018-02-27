February 27, 2018

Orchestra to perform score for 'Star Wars: A New Hope' while movie is screened

The American Film Institute considers it the greatest film score ever written

This summer, watch the first film in the Star Wars original trilogy at the Mann Center while the Philadelphia Orchestra plays John Williams' Oscar-winning score.

For the first time, fans in Philly will be able to experience a symphony orchestra performing the music to "Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope" live. George Lucas' film will be projected onto three giant screens.

The Mann will present the movie-concert on Friday, July 20. Tickets will become available to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 2.

"Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope" with the Philadelphia Orchestra

Friday, July 20
7:30 p.m.
Mann Center
5201 Parkside Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19131
(215) 546-7900

