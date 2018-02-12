Orchestra to perform score for 'Prisoner of Azkaban' at movie-concert

The Harry Potter Film Concert Series will return to the Mann Center this summer.

This year, the third film, "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban," will be shown in high-definition on a 40-foot screen, while the Philadelphia Orchestra performs John Williams' score live.

The movie-concert will take place Thursday, July 26. Tickets to the event go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 16.

In 2016, the Mann Center hosted the world premiere of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series. Since then, more than half a million fans have enjoyed the magical movie-concert series.

Thursday, July 26

7:30 p.m. | $25-$75 per person

Mann Center for the Performing Arts

5201 Parkside Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19131

(215) 546-7900