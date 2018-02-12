February 12, 2018

Orchestra to perform score for 'Prisoner of Azkaban' at movie-concert

Watch the third film in the Harry Potter series, as John Williams' score is played live

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Harry Potter in concert at Mann Center Courtesy of Mann Center/PhillyVoice

"Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban," the third film in the Harry Potter series, will be screened at The Mann Center this summer. The Philadelphia Orchestra will play the score to the film.

The Harry Potter Film Concert Series will return to the Mann Center this summer.

This year, the third film, "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban," will be shown in high-definition on a 40-foot screen, while the Philadelphia Orchestra performs John Williams' score live.

The movie-concert will take place Thursday, July 26. Tickets to the event go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 16.

In 2016, the Mann Center hosted the world premiere of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series. Since then, more than half a million fans have enjoyed the magical movie-concert series.

"Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban" with The Philadelphia Orchestra

Thursday, July 26
7:30 p.m. | $25-$75 per person
Mann Center for the Performing Arts
5201 Parkside Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19131
(215) 546-7900

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

