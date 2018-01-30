January 30, 2018

Two-day cat convention happening in New Jersey

No cat lover will want to miss this

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
This cat is feline good.

If you consider cats purrfect companions, grab tickets to this convention in Asbury Park, N.J.

The two-day cat celebration, organized by the nonprofit Catsbury Park, will take place in April. 

General admission tickets, which recently went on sale, range from $12 to $35. A portion of proceeds will go to animal rescues and shelters.

A ticket will grant you access to the many vendors and activities inside Convention Hall. Look forward to trivia, bingo, a temporary tattoo booth, an art show, vendors, tarot card readings, face painting and presentations – all cat-themed.

Attendees will also have opportunities to meet the famous cats of the internet, like the too-cute Lil Bub. Meet and greets will require an additional ticket.


Or, if you're a fan of felines and fitness, nab a ticket to cat yoga.

The convention will take place Saturday, April 7 and Sunday, April 8.

Catsbury Park Cat Convention

Saturday, April 7 through Sunday, April 8
$12-$35 general admission
Asbury Park Convention Hall
1300 Ocean Ave., Asbury Park, N.J. 07712


