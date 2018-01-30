Two-day cat convention happening in New Jersey

If you consider cats purrfect companions, grab tickets to this convention in Asbury Park, N.J.

The two-day cat celebration, organized by the nonprofit Catsbury Park, will take place in April.

General admission tickets, which recently went on sale, range from $12 to $35. A portion of proceeds will go to animal rescues and shelters.

A ticket will grant you access to the many vendors and activities inside Convention Hall. Look forward to trivia, bingo, a temporary tattoo booth, an art show, vendors, tarot card readings, face painting and presentations – all cat-themed.

Attendees will also have opportunities to meet the famous cats of the internet, like the too-cute Lil Bub. Meet and greets will require an additional ticket.





Or, if you're a fan of felines and fitness, nab a ticket to cat yoga.

The convention will take place Saturday, April 7 and Sunday, April 8.

Saturday, April 7 through Sunday, April 8

$12-$35 general admission

Asbury Park Convention Hall

1300 Ocean Ave., Asbury Park, N.J. 07712



