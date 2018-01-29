15 big music festivals happening March 2018

OK, so summer is truly music festival season, but if you're itching for an outdoor concert with thousands of your closest friends, you can find some great options across the country as early as March 1.

Our roundup includes 15 upcoming festivals. A few of the biggest happening in March are Art+Style, SXSW, Ultra and In Bloom.

Find date, location and info for each music fest below.

This four-day music and arts festival takes place in Florida at an area called Sunshine Grove. The lineup includes Halsey, Travis Scott, Snoop Dogg with The Roots, Arcade Fire, Bassnectar and so many more.

Thursday, March 1, through Sunday, March 4

Okeechobee, FL

Head to Phoenix, Arizona, for three days of live performances. A few of this year's artists are Father John Misty, Dr. Dog, Big Gigantic and O.A.R.

All proceeds from the festival will be donated to charity.

Friday, March 2 through Sunday, March 4

Phoenix, AZ

This music festival takes place at Six Flags in San Antonio, Texas. And yes, full access to the amusement park is included.

More than 20 artists will perform on multiple stages in the park, including Logic, Deftones, Alessia Cara and Bishop Briggs.

Saturday, March 3

San Antonio, TX

Shaun White's 2018 Air+Style Festival, which includes snowboarding, skateboarding and music, will take place over two days in Los Angeles, beginning March 3. The festival headliners are Zedd, Phoenix and Gucci Mane.

Saturday, March 3, through Sunday, March 4

Los Angeles, CA

Head to San Diego, California, for two days of music by the seaside. Empire of the Sun, Gorgon City and Little Dragon are a few of the performers.

Saturday, March 3, through Sunday, March 4

San Diego, CA

Traveling musicians en route to Austin's prestigious SXSW Music Conference are invited to play at this festival, which is heading into its eighth year.

Oh, and you can drink in the streets – if that's your style.

Thursday, March 8, through Saturday, March 10

Savannah, GA

New Orleans, Louisiana, is known for its live music year round. For two days, artists from all over will perform in the city at the BUKU Music + Art Project. Bassnectar, Migos, SZA, MGMT and many more will be there.

Friday, March 9, through Saturday, March 10

New Orleans, LA

This is truly a bucket-list festival. Thousands of performers from all over the globe will be showcasing their talent in Austin, Texas.

The 2018 edition of SXSW Music includes a mix of emerging and established artists.

Monday, March 12, through March Sunday, 18

Austin, TX

In Southern California, the EDM-centric Beyond Wonderland festival will take place mid-March.

Attendees can expect some of the biggest names in EDM, four stages, art installations and costumed characters.

Friday, March 16, through Saturday, March 17

San Bernardino, CA

This music festival in Arizona takes place over St. Patrick's Day weekend. Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Pepper, Phil Lesh and the Terrapin Family Band, DeJ Loaf and PnB Rock are a few of the Pot of Gold Festival performers.

Friday, March 16, through Sunday, March 18

Chandler, AZ

Pack your bags for Boise, Idaho. The Treefort Music Festival lineup includes Rapsody, Jamila Woods, Princess Nokia and many others.

Wednesday, March 21, through Sunday, March 25

Boise, ID



The Big Ears festival will take place in Knoxville, Tennessee, at nine different venues.

"A dynamic, interactive experience that explores connections between musicians and artists, crossing all musical genres while interfacing with film, performance and the visual arts," states the festival's website.

Thursday, March 22, through Sunday, March 25

Knoxville, TN

This music festival consistently boasts a stellar lineup of the world's best DJs. The 2018 lineup includes Armin van Buuren, Steve Aoki, Hardwell, Kaskade, the Chainsmokers, Carl Cox and Afrojack.

Friday, March 23, through Sunday, March 25

Miami, FL

Queens of the Stone Age, Young the Giant, Cold War Kids, The Avett Brothers, The Head and the Heart, The Decemberists, Counting Crows, Dispatch, Citizen Cope and Chris Stapleton are performing at this year's Innings Festival in Temple, Arizona.



It's a Spring Training celebration for both music lovers and baseball fans.

Friday, March 23, through Sunday, March 25

Tempe, Arizona

Formerly known as the Free Press Summer Festival, 2018's In Bloom Festival will feature more than 50 bands on four stages in downtown Houston, Texas.

Attendees can check out Beck, Broken Social Scene, Explosions In The Sky, Incubus, Lil Uzi Vert, Martin Garrix, Queens Of The Stone Age, T-Pain, Ying Yang Twins and more artists.

Saturday, March 24, through Sunday, March 25

Houston, TX