February 12, 2018

Stage adaption of Disney classic 'Aladdin' coming to Philly

Bring that friend who is always singing Disney songs

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
'Aladdin' at the Kimmel Center Deen van Meer/"Aladdin"

"Aladdin" is coming to the Academy of Music this summer.

Disney's hit Broadway musical "Aladdin" is coming to Philly this summer. 

All the favorite songs from the film, like "Friend Like Me" and "A Whole New World," will be performed on stage at the Academy of Music, along with new music.

There will be performances from Wednesday, June 13 through Sunday, July 1. Tickets are already on sale for the musical.

The whole family can enjoy the production, where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite. The show is recommend for those age 6 and older.

"Aladdin"

Wednesday, June 13 through Sunday, July 1
$20-$130 per person
Academy of Music
240 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19102
(215) 893-1999

Sinead Cummings
sinead@phillyvoice.com

