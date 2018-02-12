Stage adaption of Disney classic 'Aladdin' coming to Philly

Disney's hit Broadway musical "Aladdin" is coming to Philly this summer.

All the favorite songs from the film, like "Friend Like Me" and "A Whole New World," will be performed on stage at the Academy of Music, along with new music.

There will be performances from Wednesday, June 13 through Sunday, July 1. Tickets are already on sale for the musical.

The whole family can enjoy the production, where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite. The show is recommend for those age 6 and older.

Wednesday, June 13 through Sunday, July 1

$20-$130 per person

Academy of Music

240 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

(215) 893-1999

