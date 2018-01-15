January 15, 2018

Here are your must-see plays and musicals on stage this February

Warm up with the hottest shows

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Performances Theater
"Waitress" coming to Philly Joan Marcus/Broadway Philadelphia

Brought to life by a groundbreaking all-female creative team, this irresistible new hit features original music and lyrics by six-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles.

This February, spend an evening at the theater, warming up with the hottest shows.

These must-see productions should be on your radar this winter. A "Game of Thrones" parody, an all-female comedy and a 10-time Tony-nominated musical set in the 1590s make the list of must-see plays and musicals next month.

"The Revolutionists"

Lauren Gunderson’s "The Revolutionists" is an all-female comedy set during the French Revolution. The main characters are an assassin, a spy, a writer and Marie Antoinette.

While the play has a historical setting, it uses modern language and a modern point of view.

Thursday, Feb. 1 through Sunday, Feb. 25
$25-$35 per person
Theatre Horizon
401 DeKalb St., Norristown, PA 19401

"Musical Thrones: A Parody of Ice and Fire"

While waiting for the new season of "Game of Thrones," fans can laugh at this hilarious parody of the popular HBO series.

"Sing and dance along with Daenerys, her dragons and many other beloved and be-hated characters as they engage in savagery, sex and earth-shattering plot twists in the Seven Kingdoms," reads the show description.

Friday, Feb. 9 through Saturday, Feb. 10
3 p.m. or 8 p.m. | $25-$45 per person
Suzanne Roberts Theatre
480 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

"Mr. Popper's Penguins"

On Saturday, Feb. 10, penguin puppets will dance their way across the Merriam Theater stage. 

The action-packed musical adaptation of Richard and Florence Atwater’s popular book Mr. Popper's Penguins is a hit for all-ages.

Saturday, Feb. 10
Starting at $20 | 2 p.m. or 5 p.m.
Merriam Theater
250 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

"Waitress"

"Waitress," inspired by Adrienne Shelly's beloved film, tells the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker. She dreams of leaving her small town and loveless marriage.

A baking contest and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, but she must summon the strength and courage to rebuild her own life.

The story is brought to life by an all-female creative team and features original music and lyrics by six-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles.

Tuesday, Feb. 13 through Sunday, Feb. 18
Starting at $62
Forrest Theatre
1114 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

"Something Rotten!"

This 10-time Tony-nominated musical set in the 1590s tells the story of two brothers who are desperate to write their own play, tired of being in the shadow of William Shakespeare.

It's a hilarious hit, ideal for the whole family.

Tuesday, Feb. 27 through Sunday, March 4
Starting at $20
Academy of Music
240 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

