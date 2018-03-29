March 29, 2018

Experience Philadelphia's Magic Gardens after-hours

There will be music, crafts, tours during Twilight in the Gardens

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Performances Live Music
Philadelphia Magic Gardens Philadelphia's Magic Gardens/for PhillyVoice

Philadelphia's Magic Gardens is a place you need to see for yourself, with personality all its own.

Philadelphia's Magic Gardens' popular series, Twilight in the Gardens, will return April 27. 

On the fourth Friday of the month, through October, visitors will be treated to live music, craft-making and a tour of the mosaicked space

Everything will take place after-hours, from 7 to 10 p.m.

RELATED: Admiral's Tavern beer garden opens soon at Penn's Landing | Parks on Tap 2018: Here's the full schedule for the traveling beer garden

The series is also BYOB, plus attendees are encouraged to bring blankets to sit on and snacks to eat.

Below is this year's Twilight in the Gardens schedule. Tickets, which are $20 for adults, are available online each month. Students, seniors and members receive a discount.

Friday, April 27

Performance by Retroglyphs
Encaustic art with Sandra Koberlein

Friday, May 25

Performance by Avi Wisnia
Found-object wind chimes with Miranda Blas

Friday, June 22

Performance by Hoochi Coochi
Embroidery with Emily Coleman of Butcher’s Sew Shop

Friday, July 27

Performance by Mixed People
Retro paper dolls with Caroline Oddo

Friday, Aug. 24

Performance by Noggin Hill
Macramé plant holders with Zoe Ganslaw

Friday, Sept. 28

Performance by Trip Hop Jazz Project
Printmaking with Layla Ehsan

Friday, Oct. 26

Performance by Andrea Nardello
Jar lanterns with Meg Bowersox

2018 Twilight in the Gardens Series

Every fourth Friday of the month, beginning April 27
7-10 p.m. | $12-$20 per person
Philadelphia's Magic Gardens
1020 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Performances Live Music Philadelphia's Magic Gardens Food & Drink BYOB Music

Just In

Must Read

Public Health

We tested City Hall for lead exposure – and this is what we found
03292018_Board_of_elections_lead_BH

Eagles

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski
032918EaglesFans

Rappers

Wyclef Jean: 'Philly allowed me to see the dream clearly'
Wyclef Jean

Openings

Philly’s very own PJ Clarke’s set to open in the Curtis Center this summer
Stock_Carroll - Curtis Center

Eagles

Eagles GM Howie Roseman wins another award, this time from his peers
013018_Howie-Roseman_usat

Art

Branding agency leaves its mark on Old City
Carroll - Old City optical illusion sidewalk painting

Escapes

Limited - The Northern Lights in Iceland

$699 -- Iceland: Northern Lights Adventure w/Guide & Flights
Limited - Thailand Beach

$736 -- Thai Island Hopping for 8 Nights

 *
Limited - Safari in Tanzania

$3299 -- Tanzania: Weeklong Upscale Safari w/Game Drives
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.