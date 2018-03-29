Experience Philadelphia's Magic Gardens after-hours

Philadelphia's Magic Gardens' popular series, Twilight in the Gardens, will return April 27.

On the fourth Friday of the month, through October, visitors will be treated to live music, craft-making and a tour of the mosaicked space.

Everything will take place after-hours, from 7 to 10 p.m.

The series is also BYOB, plus attendees are encouraged to bring blankets to sit on and snacks to eat.



Below is this year's Twilight in the Gardens schedule. Tickets, which are $20 for adults, are available online each month. Students, seniors and members receive a discount.



Friday, April 27

Performance by Retroglyphs

Encaustic art with Sandra Koberlein

Friday, May 25

Performance by Avi Wisnia

Found-object wind chimes with Miranda Blas

Friday, June 22

Performance by Hoochi Coochi

Embroidery with Emily Coleman of Butcher’s Sew Shop

Friday, July 27

Performance by Mixed People

Retro paper dolls with Caroline Oddo

Friday, Aug. 24

Performance by Noggin Hill

Macramé plant holders with Zoe Ganslaw

Friday, Sept. 28

Performance by Trip Hop Jazz Project

Printmaking with Layla Ehsan

Friday, Oct. 26

Performance by Andrea Nardello

Jar lanterns with Meg Bowersox