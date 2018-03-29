Experience Philadelphia's Magic Gardens after-hours

March 29, 2018
Philadelphia's Magic Gardens' popular series, Twilight in the Gardens, will return April 27.
On the fourth Friday of the month, through October, visitors will be treated to live music, craft-making and a tour of the mosaicked space.
Everything will take place after-hours, from 7 to 10 p.m.
The series is also BYOB, plus attendees are encouraged to bring blankets to sit on and snacks to eat.
Below is this year's Twilight in the Gardens schedule. Tickets, which are $20 for adults, are available online each month. Students, seniors and members receive a discount.
Performance by Retroglyphs
Encaustic art with Sandra Koberlein
Performance by Avi Wisnia
Found-object wind chimes with Miranda Blas
Performance by Hoochi Coochi
Embroidery with Emily Coleman of Butcher’s Sew Shop
Performance by Mixed People
Retro paper dolls with Caroline Oddo
Performance by Noggin Hill
Macramé plant holders with Zoe Ganslaw
Performance by Trip Hop Jazz Project
Printmaking with Layla Ehsan
Performance by Andrea Nardello
Jar lanterns with Meg Bowersox