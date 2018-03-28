March 28, 2018

Admiral's Tavern beer garden opens soon at Penn's Landing

Spend summer nights aboard this historic warship

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Beer Gardens
Admirals Tavern on Cruiser Olympia at Independence Seaport Museum Courtesy of Independence Seaport Museum/PhillyVoice

Admiral's Tavern is located on Cruiser Olympia at Independence Seaport Museum.

Start counting down the days until you can get tipsy aboard a historic warship.

Independence Seaport Museum announced that its pop-up beer garden on Cruiser Olympia will return this summer for a second season.

RELATED: Spruce Street Harbor Park announces opening date | Tall ships sailing to Philly for five-day celebration this summer

The beer garden, called Admiral's Tavern, will open Memorial Day weekend. You can hop aboard the ship Thursday, May 24 through Sunday, May 27.

After, the beer garden will be open only Fridays and Saturdays, from 6 to 11 p.m.

Local breweries will be highlighted each week, and in addition to beer, there will be wine, cocktails, food, games and entertainment.

Cruiser Olympia is located on the Penn's Landing waterfront between Spruce Street Harbor Park and the Moshulu.

Admiral's Tavern Opening Weekend

Thursday, May 24 through Sunday, May 27
Cruiser Olympia at Independence Seaport Museum
211 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106


Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Beer Gardens Philadelphia Delaware River Waterfront Summer Openings Beers

Just In

Must Read

Health

Their son got lead poisoning and the city treated them like slumlords
Lead Poisoning

Eagles

Jeffrey Lurie addresses Eagles' potential resurrection of throwback Kelly green jerseys
032718_Lurie-Eagles_usat

Dating

The swank Inner Circle dating app is now available in Philly
Dating

Food & Drink

These five discontinued fast food items need to come back to menus immediately
Discontinued Fast Food Angus Burger McDonald's Spicy Chicken Nuggets Wendy's

Opinion

The future has never been brighter for Philly sports fans
Carroll - Philadelphia 76ers Stock

Cheerleaders

I auditioned to be an Eagles cheerleader – and failed miserably
03272018_JennyHolt_Eagles_Lead

Escapes

Limited - Safari in Tanzania

$3299 -- Tanzania: Weeklong Upscale Safari w/Game Drives
Limited - The Northern Lights in Iceland

$699 -- Iceland: Northern Lights Adventure w/Guide & Flights
Limited - Thailand Beach

$736 -- Thai Island Hopping for 8 Nights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.